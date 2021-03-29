O’Fallon new business licenses: Window tinting, pizza, print & media

In reports to the O’Fallon City Council, the city’s Economic Development Department noted that three new businesses applied for business licenses in January and February, 2021. If a business’ name is in blue, it is a link to the business’ website.
Those businesses are:
- Evolve Window Tinting, 20 Sanders Drive
- Stef’s Pizza (new owner), 3002 Winghaven Boulevard
Facebook page: Stef’s Pizza
From Facebook: “Nearly 40 Years of Famous Pizza, Pasta & More From Stef’s Family to Yours”
- Around Town Print & Media
These new businesses could bring as many as 8 full-time jobs and 21 part-time jobs to the city, the department reported. Two business will be in Ward 5 and one in Ward 3.
The following O’Fallon businesses were or will be undergoing construction, remodeling or redevelopment projects:
- 1 Bryan Center, 1181-1193 Bryan Road
- Berkshire Hathaway, 950 Caledonia Drive Lot #2
- Bloom Medicinals/QPS Missouri, South Cool Springs Industrial Drive
- Blue Sky Health & Wellness, 1193 Bryan Road
- Commercial Strip Center, 8600 Mexico Road
- Creative Corner Daycare, 1075 Highway P
- DynaFlex, 8076 Hawk Ridge Trail
- El Mezon, 2175 West Terra Lane
- Fort Zumwalt School District expansion, 1138 Tom Ginnever Avenue
- MO Wild Alchemy, 1140 Technology Drive
- O’Fallon Self Storage, 1160 Technology Drive
- Starbuck’s Coffee, 950 Bryan Road
- St. Dominic High School expansion, 31 St. Dominic Drive
- V3 Capital Dispensary, 1172 West Terra Lane
- Runny Meade Liquor, 801 Runnymeade Plaza
The following businesses were reported closed:
- Busey Bank, 1700 O’Fallon Road
- Rae Beauty, 706 North Main Street Ste. C
