O’Fallon new business licenses: Window tinting, pizza, print & media

In reports to the O’Fallon City Council, the city’s Economic Development Department noted that three new businesses applied for business licenses in January and February, 2021. If a business’ name is in blue, it is a link to the business’ website.

Those businesses are:

Evolve Window Tinting , 20 Sanders Drive

, 20 Sanders Drive Stef’s Pizza (new owner), 3002 Winghaven Boulevard

Facebook page: Stef’s Pizza

From Facebook: “Nearly 40 Years of Famous Pizza, Pasta & More From Stef’s Family to Yours”

These new businesses could bring as many as 8 full-time jobs and 21 part-time jobs to the city, the department reported. Two business will be in Ward 5 and one in Ward 3.

The following O’Fallon businesses were or will be undergoing construction, remodeling or redevelopment projects:

1 Bryan Center, 1181-1193 Bryan Road

Berkshire Hathaway, 950 Caledonia Drive Lot #2

Bloom Medicinals/QPS Missouri, South Cool Springs Industrial Drive

Blue Sky Health & Wellness, 1193 Bryan Road

Commercial Strip Center, 8600 Mexico Road

Creative Corner Daycare, 1075 Highway P

DynaFlex, 8076 Hawk Ridge Trail

El Mezon, 2175 West Terra Lane

Fort Zumwalt School District expansion, 1138 Tom Ginnever Avenue

MO Wild Alchemy, 1140 Technology Drive

O’Fallon Self Storage, 1160 Technology Drive

Starbuck’s Coffee, 950 Bryan Road

St. Dominic High School expansion, 31 St. Dominic Drive

V3 Capital Dispensary, 1172 West Terra Lane

Runny Meade Liquor, 801 Runnymeade Plaza

The following businesses were reported closed: