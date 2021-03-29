70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » O'Fallon » O’Fallon new business licenses: Window tinting, pizza, print & media
Mar. 29, 2021 12:06 PM Business, Government, O'Fallon 0

In reports to the O’Fallon City Council, the city’s Economic Development Department noted that three new businesses applied for business licenses in January and February, 2021. If a business’ name is in blue, it is a link to the business’ website.

Those businesses are:

  • Evolve Window Tinting, 20 Sanders Drive
  • Stef’s Pizza (new owner), 3002 Winghaven Boulevard
    Facebook page: Stef’s Pizza
    From Facebook: “Nearly 40 Years of Famous Pizza, Pasta & More From Stef’s Family to Yours”
  • Around Town Print & Media

These new businesses could bring as many as 8 full-time jobs and 21 part-time jobs to the city, the department reported. Two business will be in Ward 5 and one in Ward 3.

The following O’Fallon businesses were or will be undergoing construction, remodeling or redevelopment projects:

  • 1 Bryan Center, 1181-1193 Bryan Road
  • Berkshire Hathaway, 950 Caledonia Drive Lot #2
  • Bloom Medicinals/QPS Missouri, South Cool Springs Industrial Drive
  • Blue Sky Health & Wellness, 1193 Bryan Road
  • Commercial Strip Center, 8600 Mexico Road
  • Creative Corner Daycare, 1075 Highway P
  • DynaFlex, 8076 Hawk Ridge Trail
  • El Mezon, 2175 West Terra Lane
  • Fort Zumwalt School District expansion, 1138 Tom Ginnever Avenue
  • MO Wild Alchemy, 1140 Technology Drive
  • O’Fallon Self Storage, 1160 Technology Drive
  • Starbuck’s Coffee, 950 Bryan Road
  • St. Dominic High School expansion, 31 St. Dominic Drive
  • V3 Capital Dispensary, 1172 West Terra Lane
  • Runny Meade Liquor, 801 Runnymeade Plaza

The following businesses were reported closed:

  • Busey Bank, 1700 O’Fallon Road
  • Rae Beauty, 706 North Main Street Ste. C

 

