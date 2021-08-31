O’Fallon new business licenses: Spa, fitness, printing, yoga, mobile phones

In reports to the O’Fallon City Council, the city’s Economic Development Department noted that six new businesses applied for business licenses in July 2021. If a business’ name is in blue, it is a link to the business’ website.
Those businesses are:
- Beauty Therapy Wellness Spa, 230 Ft. Zumwalt Square
Facebook page: Beauty Therapy Wellness Spa
From Facebook: “We are a beauty wellness spa located in Ofallon Missouri. We offer facials, advance skincare, lash extensions, brow services, full body waxing, body contouring, and teeth whitening. Iv hydration, Botox and fillers coming soon!”
- BREEVES Printing, 1306 Rustique Square (Printing, marketing)
Facebook page: Breeves Corporation
From Facebook: “High-quality printing company in the St. Louis and St. Charles area offering a variety of custom and tailored printing services.”
- Kintsugi, 801 South Woodlawn Avenue Ste. 24 (Fitness and nutrition)
- Streamline Swag, 975 West Terra Lane (printing, marketing)
Facebook page: Streamline Swag
From Facebook: “Streamline Swag was founded on the foundation of helping businesses identify their BRAND.”
- Selah Yoga Studio, 1137 North Main Street Ste. 4
Facebook page: Selah Yoga Studio
From Facebook: “We believe that Yoga is for all people. We would be honored to have your practice with us.”
- T-Mobile, 2273 Highway K
Facebook page: T-Mobile
These businesses offer 10 full-time jobs and 5 part-time jobs to the city, the department reported. One business is in Ward 3, one in Ward 4, and and four in Ward 5.
The following O’Fallon businesses were or will be undergoing construction, remodeling or redevelopment projects:
- 1 Bryan Center, 1181-1193 Bryan Road
- Bloom Medicinals/QPS Missouri, South Cool Springs Industrial Drive
- Blue Sky Health & Wellness, 1193 Bryan Road
- Caliber Collision, 700 Corporate Centre Drive
- Chuck’s Hot Chicken, 2758 Highway K
- Cosmo’s Phase II, 601 Pearl Drive
- Creative Corner Daycare, 1075 Highway P
- CycleBar, 2285 Highway K
- Dogwood Social House, 2601 Highway K
- DynaFlex, 8076 Hawk Ridge Trail
- Fort Zumwalt School District new construction, 1138 Tom Ginnever Avenue
- HotWorx, 2439 Highway K
- Mudslingers, 1238 Bryan Road
- O’Fallon Self Storage, 1160 Technology Drive
- Runny Meade Liquor, 801 Runnymeade Plaza
- Scooter’s Coffee, 411 South Main Street
- St. Louis Wholesale, 801 Texas Court
- Starbuck’s, 950 Bryan Road
- Tacos 4 Life, 2998 Highway K
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2500 Highway K
Ribbon cuttings were held for:
- Extra Space Storage, 1160 Technology Drive
- Voncii Nail Bar, 1301 Highway K
- Two Shamrocks (new owner), 3449 Pheasant Meadow Drive Ste. 113
- Natalie’s Cutz & Stylez, 114 East Elm Street
- Missouri Wild Alchemy (second location), 1140 Technology Drive
The following businesses were reported closed
- All About Grooming, 316 Sonderen
- Button Auto Body, 1000 Bramblett Road
- Evergreen Spa Massage, 2505 Highway K
- Mom’s Family Resale, 1270 Bryan Road
- AutoAssure, 2528 Highway K Ste. 204B
Be the first to comment