O’Fallon new business licenses: Spa, fitness, printing, yoga, mobile phones

In reports to the O’Fallon City Council, the city’s Economic Development Department noted that six new businesses applied for business licenses in July 2021. If a business’ name is in blue, it is a link to the business’ website.

Those businesses are:

These businesses offer 10 full-time jobs and 5 part-time jobs to the city, the department reported. One business is in Ward 3, one in Ward 4, and and four in Ward 5.

The following O’Fallon businesses were or will be undergoing construction, remodeling or redevelopment projects:

1 Bryan Center, 1181-1193 Bryan Road

Bloom Medicinals/QPS Missouri, South Cool Springs Industrial Drive

Blue Sky Health & Wellness, 1193 Bryan Road

Caliber Collision, 700 Corporate Centre Drive

Chuck’s Hot Chicken, 2758 Highway K

Cosmo’s Phase II, 601 Pearl Drive

Creative Corner Daycare, 1075 Highway P

CycleBar, 2285 Highway K

Dogwood Social House, 2601 Highway K

DynaFlex, 8076 Hawk Ridge Trail

Fort Zumwalt School District new construction, 1138 Tom Ginnever Avenue

HotWorx, 2439 Highway K

Mudslingers, 1238 Bryan Road

O’Fallon Self Storage, 1160 Technology Drive

Runny Meade Liquor, 801 Runnymeade Plaza

Scooter’s Coffee, 411 South Main Street

St. Louis Wholesale, 801 Texas Court

Starbuck’s, 950 Bryan Road

Tacos 4 Life, 2998 Highway K

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2500 Highway K

Ribbon cuttings were held for:

Extra Space Storage, 1160 Technology Drive

Voncii Nail Bar, 1301 Highway K

Two Shamrocks (new owner), 3449 Pheasant Meadow Drive Ste. 113

Natalie’s Cutz & Stylez, 114 East Elm Street

Missouri Wild Alchemy (second location), 1140 Technology Drive

The following businesses were reported closed