O’Fallon new business licenses: Mexican restaurant, vape shop, home care and more

In reports to the O’Fallon City Council, the city’s Economic Development Department noted that seven new businesses applied for business licenses in October, November and December, 2020.

Those businesses are:

El Mezon (Mexican restaurant), 2175 West Terra Lane

Janson Automotive (auto sales – new owner, new location), 9390 Veterans Memorial Parkway

King’s Smoke and Vape, 1314 Sunburst Drive

Sunshine Daydream (clothing & accessories), 1215 Highway K

Jenny’s Bakery, 472 Highway P

The Bistro at Dames Park, 468 Highway P

Trusted Hands Home Care, 103 Church Street

These new businesses could bring as many as 34 full-time jobs and 5 26 part-time jobs to the city, the department reported, with the largest potential employer being El Mezon. Six business will be in Ward 5 and one in Ward 4.

The following O’Fallon businesses were or will be undergoing construction, remodeling or redevelopment projects:

1 Bryan Center, 1181-1193 Bryan Road

Alpha & Omega Cafe, 111 North Main Street

Berkshire Hathaway, 950 Caledonia Drive Lot #2

Blue Sky Health & Wellness, 1193 Bryan Road

Commercial Strip Center, 8600 Mexico Road

Creative Corner Daycare, 1075 Highway P

DynaFlex, 8076 Hawk Ridge Trail

El Mezon, 2175 West Terra Lane

Fort Zumwalt School District expansion, 1138 Tom Ginnever Avenue

Len’s Auto Repair, 909 North Main Street

MO Wild Alchemy, 1140 Technology Drive

O’Fallon Self Storage, 1160 Technology Drive

St. Dominic High School expansion, 31 St. Dominic Drive

V3 Capital Dispensary, 1172 West Terra Lane

The following businesses were reported closed: