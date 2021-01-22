Print Friendly, PDF & Email

O’Fallon new business licenses: Mexican restaurant, vape shop, home care and more

Jan. 22, 2021 4:17 PM Business, Government, O'Fallon 0
In reports to the O’Fallon City Council, the city’s Economic Development Department noted that seven new businesses applied for business licenses in October, November and December, 2020.

Those businesses are:

  • El Mezon (Mexican restaurant), 2175 West Terra Lane
  • Janson Automotive (auto sales – new owner, new location), 9390 Veterans Memorial Parkway
  • King’s Smoke and Vape, 1314 Sunburst Drive
  • Sunshine Daydream (clothing & accessories), 1215 Highway K
  • Jenny’s Bakery, 472 Highway P
  • The Bistro at Dames Park, 468 Highway P
  • Trusted Hands Home Care, 103 Church Street

These new businesses could bring as many as 34 full-time jobs and 5 26 part-time jobs to the city, the department reported, with the largest potential employer being El Mezon. Six business will be in Ward 5 and one in Ward 4.

The following O’Fallon businesses were or will be undergoing construction, remodeling or redevelopment projects:

  • 1 Bryan Center, 1181-1193 Bryan Road
  • Alpha & Omega Cafe, 111 North Main Street
  • Berkshire Hathaway, 950 Caledonia Drive Lot #2
  • Blue Sky Health & Wellness, 1193 Bryan Road
  • Commercial Strip Center, 8600 Mexico Road
  • Creative Corner Daycare, 1075 Highway P
  • DynaFlex, 8076 Hawk Ridge Trail
  • El Mezon, 2175 West Terra Lane
  • Fort Zumwalt School District expansion, 1138 Tom Ginnever Avenue
  • Len’s Auto Repair, 909 North Main Street
  • MO Wild Alchemy, 1140 Technology Drive
  • O’Fallon Self Storage, 1160 Technology Drive
  • St. Dominic High School expansion, 31 St. Dominic Drive
  • V3 Capital Dispensary, 1172 West Terra Lane

The following businesses were reported closed:

  • O’Charley’s, 2204 Highway K
  • Adventure Plus Travel, 215 South Main Street
  • Auto Turquoise, 108 St. Joseph Avenue
  • Carruthers Auto Sales, 1213 West Terra Lane
  • DeWitt of St. Charles County, 763 West Terra Lane
  • EBM Medical, 119 East Elm Street
  • Growing Hills Academy, 8425 Mexico Road
  • J Confections, 2956 Highway K
  • Layne Development, 1027 Cool Springs INdustrial Drive
  • Level 3 Communications, 2342 Technology Drive
  • MUTI/Sabre Industries, 1051 Liberty Industrial Drive
  • Right at Home, 1100 Rock Creek Elementary Drive
  • Saint Louis Associations in OB/GYN, 126 Progress Point Parkway
  • The Vapor Store, 8623 Mexico Road

