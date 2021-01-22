O’Fallon new business licenses: Mexican restaurant, vape shop, home care and more

In reports to the O’Fallon City Council, the city’s Economic Development Department noted that seven new businesses applied for business licenses in October, November and December, 2020.
Those businesses are:
- El Mezon (Mexican restaurant), 2175 West Terra Lane
- Janson Automotive (auto sales – new owner, new location), 9390 Veterans Memorial Parkway
- King’s Smoke and Vape, 1314 Sunburst Drive
- Sunshine Daydream (clothing & accessories), 1215 Highway K
- Jenny’s Bakery, 472 Highway P
- The Bistro at Dames Park, 468 Highway P
- Trusted Hands Home Care, 103 Church Street
These new businesses could bring as many as 34 full-time jobs and 5 26 part-time jobs to the city, the department reported, with the largest potential employer being El Mezon. Six business will be in Ward 5 and one in Ward 4.
The following O’Fallon businesses were or will be undergoing construction, remodeling or redevelopment projects:
- 1 Bryan Center, 1181-1193 Bryan Road
- Alpha & Omega Cafe, 111 North Main Street
- Berkshire Hathaway, 950 Caledonia Drive Lot #2
- Blue Sky Health & Wellness, 1193 Bryan Road
- Commercial Strip Center, 8600 Mexico Road
- Creative Corner Daycare, 1075 Highway P
- DynaFlex, 8076 Hawk Ridge Trail
- El Mezon, 2175 West Terra Lane
- Fort Zumwalt School District expansion, 1138 Tom Ginnever Avenue
- Len’s Auto Repair, 909 North Main Street
- MO Wild Alchemy, 1140 Technology Drive
- O’Fallon Self Storage, 1160 Technology Drive
- St. Dominic High School expansion, 31 St. Dominic Drive
- V3 Capital Dispensary, 1172 West Terra Lane
The following businesses were reported closed:
- O’Charley’s, 2204 Highway K
- Adventure Plus Travel, 215 South Main Street
- Auto Turquoise, 108 St. Joseph Avenue
- Carruthers Auto Sales, 1213 West Terra Lane
- DeWitt of St. Charles County, 763 West Terra Lane
- EBM Medical, 119 East Elm Street
- Growing Hills Academy, 8425 Mexico Road
- J Confections, 2956 Highway K
- Layne Development, 1027 Cool Springs INdustrial Drive
- Level 3 Communications, 2342 Technology Drive
- MUTI/Sabre Industries, 1051 Liberty Industrial Drive
- Right at Home, 1100 Rock Creek Elementary Drive
- Saint Louis Associations in OB/GYN, 126 Progress Point Parkway
- The Vapor Store, 8623 Mexico Road
