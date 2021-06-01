O’Fallon new business licenses: Lawn care, fitness, youth baseball, phone repair

In reports to the O’Fallon City Council, the city’s Economic Development Department noted that 13 new businesses applied for business licenses in March and April, 2021. If a business’ name is in blue, it is a link to the business’ website.
Those businesses are:
- Chapa Realty, 501 East Wabash Avenue
Facebook page: ChapaRealty.com
From Facebook: “We are a local, family-owned real estate company, with years of experience in residential real estate and investment. We love helping buyers through the process of buying their dream home. And we love helping sellers get top dollar out of their home, providing a digital marketing platform that you can’t get anywhere else.”
- Compressed Air Parts Company, 110 North Cool Springs Road (moved)
Facebook page: Compressed Air Parts Company
- HOTWORX, 2439 Highway K
Facebook page: HOTWORX
From Facebook: “HOTWORX is a virtually instructed exercise program created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption, while completing a 30-minute isometric workout or 15-min High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session”
- Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 981 Waterbury Falls Drive (new owner)
- Lawn and Landscape Solutions, 250 Elaine Drive (new owner)
Facebook page: Lawn & Landscape Solutions
From Facebook: “We are a Full-Service Outdoor Service Provider serving Commercial or Residential Needs.”
- Vapor World, 8623 Mexico Road
- Essential Rejuvenation, 801 South Woodlawn Avenue – spa
Facebook page: Essential Rejuvenation LLC
From Facebook: “Be your own kind of beautiful. Let me help you with all your esthetic needs!”
- iPhone Repair, 234 Fort Zumwalt Square
- Mercy Pharmacy at Deer Creek, 2979 Highway K (inside Dierberg’s)
- Midwest Futures, 832 Midpoint Drive
Facebook page: Midwest Futures Baseball
From Facebook: “Midwest Futures, all about player development and pushing young athletes to reach their full potential.”
- Steward Metal Fabricating, 788 Hoff Road
- Travers Automotive & RV Group, 1400 East Terra Lane
Facebook page: Travers Automotive & RV
From Facebook: “Now open! Travers Automotive & RV is your home for quality used vehicles as well as new and used RVs in O’Fallon, MO.”
- True Cut Lawn Service & Landscaping, 106 Hansen Court
These new businesses could bring as many as 45 full-time jobs and 37 part-time jobs to the city, the department reported. Three business will be in Ward 1, one business in Ward 2, three businesses in Ward 4 and six in Ward 5.
The following O’Fallon businesses were or will be undergoing construction, remodeling or redevelopment projects:
- 1 Bryan Center, 1181-1193 Bryan Road
- Bloom Medicinals/QPS Missouri, South Cool Springs Industrial Drive
- Blue Sky Health & Wellness, 1193 Bryan Road
- Commercial Strip Center, 8600 Mexico Road
- Creative Corner Daycare, 1075 Highway P
- Dogwood Social House, 2601 Highway K
- DynaFlex, 8076 Hawk Ridge Trail
- Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 8604 Mexico Road
- Fort Zumwalt School District new construction, 1138 Tom Ginnever Avenue
- MO Wild Alchemy, 1140 Technology Drive
- O’Fallon Self Storage, 1160 Technology Drive
- Runny Meade Liquor, 801 Runnymeade Plaza
- Starbuck’s Coffee, 950 Bryan Road
- St. Dominic High School expansion, 31 St. Dominic Drive
- Terrabis Dispensary, 1172 West Terra Lane
The following businesses were reported closed:
- Champion Martial Arts, 983 Waterbury Falls Drive
- Kutting Edge Interiors, 501 East Wabash Avenue
- Mattress Firm, 313 Winding Woods Drive
- Stallone’s Formal Wear, 2439 Highway K
- Advanced America, Cash Advance Centers, 1254 Bryan Road
- Greatful Hands Massage, 300 Fort Zumwalt Square Ste. 115
- Natural Impact, 1215 Tom Ginnever Avenue
