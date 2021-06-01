O’Fallon new business licenses: Lawn care, fitness, youth baseball, phone repair

In reports to the O’Fallon City Council, the city’s Economic Development Department noted that 13 new businesses applied for business licenses in March and April, 2021. If a business’ name is in blue, it is a link to the business’ website.

Those businesses are:

These new businesses could bring as many as 45 full-time jobs and 37 part-time jobs to the city, the department reported. Three business will be in Ward 1, one business in Ward 2, three businesses in Ward 4 and six in Ward 5.

The following O’Fallon businesses were or will be undergoing construction, remodeling or redevelopment projects:

1 Bryan Center, 1181-1193 Bryan Road

Bloom Medicinals/QPS Missouri, South Cool Springs Industrial Drive

Blue Sky Health & Wellness, 1193 Bryan Road

Commercial Strip Center, 8600 Mexico Road

Creative Corner Daycare, 1075 Highway P

Dogwood Social House, 2601 Highway K

DynaFlex, 8076 Hawk Ridge Trail

Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 8604 Mexico Road

Fort Zumwalt School District new construction, 1138 Tom Ginnever Avenue

MO Wild Alchemy, 1140 Technology Drive

O’Fallon Self Storage, 1160 Technology Drive

Runny Meade Liquor, 801 Runnymeade Plaza

Starbuck’s Coffee, 950 Bryan Road

St. Dominic High School expansion, 31 St. Dominic Drive

Terrabis Dispensary, 1172 West Terra Lane

The following businesses were reported closed: