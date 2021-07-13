O’Fallon new business licenses: Dance academy, metal coatings, hair salon for kids and more

In reports to the O’Fallon City Council, the city’s Economic Development Department noted that nine new businesses applied for business licenses in May and June, 2021. If a business’ name is in blue, it is a link to the business’ website.
Those businesses are:
- Clement Ford (formerly Marshall Ford), 1075 West Terra Lane
Facebook page: Clement Ford
From Facebook: “We’re proud to be located in the great city of O’Fallon, MO and have been earning the business of customers in St. Charles County and surrounding areas! Clement Ford is a full service Ford dealership – offering also a Service Department & Body Shop.”
- NuSt8 Films, 117 Triad West
Facebook page: NuSt8 Films
- TAK Solutions, 8921 Veterans Memorial Parkway
- Hairy Elephant Hair Salon for Kids (new name), 2546 Highway K
Facebook page: The Hairy Elephant – O’Fallon
From Facebook: “The way we see it, every child that comes to The Hairy Elephant should have a happy experience from start to finish. That’s why our highly trained professional stylists go out of their way to create a fun environment while giving your child a quality haircut.”
- Elevate Outdoor-Lawn Champs (new owner/name), 1112 Bryan Road
Facebook page: Elevate Outdoor
- Fluid Motion, 2376 Highway K
Facebook page: Fluid Motion Dance Academy
From Facebook: “Fluid Motion Dance Academy, where we teach and dance from the heart, is an in-home dance school that provides a fun and safe environment for students to train in a variety of dance styles including, ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, and hip hop.”
- Q64, 905 Caledonia Drive (restaurant)
- Slick Auto Sales, 840 Midpoint Drive
- Specialized Metal Coatings, 871 Midpoint Drive
Facebook page: Specialized Metal Coatings, LLC.
From Facebook: “Specialized Metal Coatings, “for the specialized customer”. SMC focuses on quality, timeliness, and customer satisfaction. For the customer who strives to stand out in a crowd, and demands attention to detail.”
These businesses offer 169 full-time jobs and 37 part-time jobs to the city, the department reported. Two businesses are in Ward 2, one in Ward 3, and six in Ward 5.
The following O’Fallon businesses were or will be undergoing construction, remodeling or redevelopment projects:
- 1 Bryan Center, 1181-1193 Bryan Road
- Bloom Medicinals/QPS Missouri, South Cool Springs Industrial Drive
- Blue Sky Health & Wellness, 1193 Bryan Road
- Commercial Strip Center, 8600 Mexico Road
- Creative Corner Daycare, 1075 Highway P
- Dogwood Social House, 2601 Highway K
- DynaFlex, 8076 Hawk Ridge Trail
- Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 8604 Mexico Road
- Fort Zumwalt School District new construction, 1138 Tom Ginnever Avenue
- MO Wild Alchemy, 1140 Technology Drive
- O’Fallon Self Storage, 1160 Technology Drive
- Runny Meade Liquor, 801 Runnymeade Plaza
- Starbuck’s Coffee, 950 Bryan Road
- St. Dominic High School expansion, 31 St. Dominic Drive
- Mudslingers, 1238 Bryan Road
- Chuck’s Hot Chicken, 2758 Highway K
- HotWorx, 2439 Highway K
- Chase Bank, 2204 Highway K
- Taco’s 4 Life, 2998 Highway K
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2500 Highway K
- St. Louis Wholesale, 801 Texas Court
- Cosmo’s Phase II, 601 Pearl Drive
Ribbon cuttings were held for:
- Archway Lawn Care, 8250 Veterans Memorial Parkway
- Len’s Auto Repair, 909 North Main Street
- Simply Unearthed, 3046 Winghaven Boulevard
- Sam’s Southern Eatery, 1120 Technology Drive, Ste. 109
- Terrabis, 1172 West Terra Lane
- Detox Yoga, 2004 Winghaven Boulevard
- The Jewel Apartments, 9202 Veterans Memorial Parkway
- Back Door Comedy & Events, 9015 Veterans Memorial Parkway
- Specialized Metal Coatings, 871 Midpoint Drive
- 40K Cycles (formerly Swim Bike Run 2), 4623 Highway K
- Farmers & Artisans Market of O’Fallon, 24 O’Fallon Square
- The Joint Chiropractic, 2028 Highway K
The following businesses were reported closed, or with a new owner or new name:
- All About You Massage Therapy, 300 Fort Zumwalt Square
- Llywelyn’s Pub, 905 Caledonia Drive
- Lombardo Homes of St. Louis, 2299 Technology Drive, Ste. 150
- Marshall Ford Sales (new name)
- TD Ameritrade, 108 Laura K Drive
- Tendercare Learning Center, 206 McDonald Lane
- The Hairy Elephant (new name), 2546 Highway K
- Alliance Credit Union, 1167 Bryan Road
- Cardinal Home Care, 801 South Woodlawn, Ste. 24
- Culligan Water, 8911 Veterans Memorial Parkway
- Curves, 314 Fort Zumwalt Square
- Envision Rehab & Wellness, 1074 Bryan Road
- Family Video, 8201 Mexico Road
- Jiffy Lube, 2997 Highway K
- KBR Designs, 1157 Bryan Road
- Schwalms Metal Fabricating, 788 Hoff Road
- Studio Be-YOU-tiful, 1120 Rock Creek Elementary Drive
- The Bee’s Knees Yoga, 2309 Highway K
- The Lawn Champs (new owner, new name), 1112 Bryan Road
- Train Atlas Strong, 401 Glengate Estates Drive
- WeAudit.com, 1137 North Main Street, Ste. 1
Be the first to comment