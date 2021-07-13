O’Fallon new business licenses: Dance academy, metal coatings, hair salon for kids and more

In reports to the O’Fallon City Council, the city’s Economic Development Department noted that nine new businesses applied for business licenses in May and June, 2021. If a business’ name is in blue, it is a link to the business’ website.

Those businesses are:

These businesses offer 169 full-time jobs and 37 part-time jobs to the city, the department reported. Two businesses are in Ward 2, one in Ward 3, and six in Ward 5.

The following O’Fallon businesses were or will be undergoing construction, remodeling or redevelopment projects:

1 Bryan Center, 1181-1193 Bryan Road

Bloom Medicinals/QPS Missouri, South Cool Springs Industrial Drive

Blue Sky Health & Wellness, 1193 Bryan Road

Commercial Strip Center, 8600 Mexico Road

Creative Corner Daycare, 1075 Highway P

Dogwood Social House, 2601 Highway K

DynaFlex, 8076 Hawk Ridge Trail

Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 8604 Mexico Road

Fort Zumwalt School District new construction, 1138 Tom Ginnever Avenue

MO Wild Alchemy, 1140 Technology Drive

O’Fallon Self Storage, 1160 Technology Drive

Runny Meade Liquor, 801 Runnymeade Plaza

Starbuck’s Coffee, 950 Bryan Road

St. Dominic High School expansion, 31 St. Dominic Drive

Mudslingers, 1238 Bryan Road

Chuck’s Hot Chicken, 2758 Highway K

HotWorx, 2439 Highway K

Chase Bank, 2204 Highway K

Taco’s 4 Life, 2998 Highway K

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2500 Highway K

St. Louis Wholesale, 801 Texas Court

Cosmo’s Phase II, 601 Pearl Drive

Ribbon cuttings were held for:

Archway Lawn Care, 8250 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Len’s Auto Repair, 909 North Main Street

Simply Unearthed, 3046 Winghaven Boulevard

Sam’s Southern Eatery, 1120 Technology Drive, Ste. 109

Terrabis, 1172 West Terra Lane

Detox Yoga, 2004 Winghaven Boulevard

The Jewel Apartments, 9202 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Back Door Comedy & Events, 9015 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Specialized Metal Coatings, 871 Midpoint Drive

40K Cycles (formerly Swim Bike Run 2), 4623 Highway K

Farmers & Artisans Market of O’Fallon, 24 O’Fallon Square

The Joint Chiropractic, 2028 Highway K

The following businesses were reported closed, or with a new owner or new name: