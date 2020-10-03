O’Fallon names Philip G. Dupuis as Interim Police Chief

Mayor Bill Hennessy and the O’Fallon City Council have announced the hiring of Philip G. Dupuis as the Interim Police Chief for the O’Fallon Police Department.

Dupuis, who comes to O’Fallon through a contract with Strategic Government Resources (SGR), will serve in this role until a permanent chief is hired. SGR also will assist the City in finding a permanent replacement. Chief Dupuis’ first day with O’Fallon will be Friday, October 2.

Dupuis brings an extensive background to O’Fallon, with more than 35 years of experience in police work including nine years as a police chief. Dupuis’ career began in Panorama Village, Texas, where he started as a 19-year-old officer. He soon moved to the Conroe, Texas, Police Department and began a 35-year career in Conroe. In 2009, he was named chief of the department. In this role, he supervised a department of 142 officers with a $19 million budget.

Prior to being named Chief, Dupuis held positions as a patrol officer, investigator and SWAT team leader with the department, and was promoted to sergeant in 1990. He graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, the FBI National Academy Command College and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, FBI National Academy Association, FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association and the Texas Police Chief’s Association.

“We appreciate Chief Dupuis stepping in to assist our community,” said Mayor Bill Hennessy. “I am confident that he, along with our talented group of officers and civilians, will continue to exceed the high standards our department has set for service, public safety and overall excellence in police work.”