James M. Theising, 34, of O’Fallon, sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on south Highway 94 at the Weldon Spring Boat Access Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Theising was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson westbound at 9:20 p.m. when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Theising was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital.