Joshua D. Snead, 32, of O’Fallon died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Highway T in Franklin County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Snead was driving a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja eastbound on Highway T west of East Becker Junction when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.

Snead was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m. by EMS personnel on the scene.