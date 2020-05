Kyle J. Minor, 28, of O’Fallon, died at the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Washington County Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Minor was northbound on Sugar Creek Road at Cherry Hill Road in a 2002 Polaris Trailblazer ATV. He failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Minor was pronounced dead at the scene by Washington County EMS personnel.