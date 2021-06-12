O’Fallon man injured in one-car crash on I-44 in Franklin County

James M. Openlander, 49, of O’Fallon, sustained serious injuries in a crash on I-44 Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Openlander was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat eastbound on I-44 at 7:46 p.m. when he traveled off the left side of the roadway near the 256 mile marker.

The vehicle struck the center median barrier, returned to the road, crossed three lanes of traffic, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck the guardrail. The vehicle then returned to the roadway, crossed back over the three traffic lanes and struck the median wall.

Openlander was not wearing a safety device. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital.