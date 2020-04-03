O’Fallon man charged with burglary; was shot by homeowner

The St. Charles County Police Department announced today that the county prosecuting attorney has charged James P. Conley, 40, of O’Fallon, with first degree burglary following a home invasion in the 400 block of Woodcrest Boulevard.

The department reported the incident on their Facebook page on April 2: “Early this morning, police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Woodcrest Blvd. to investigate a reported home invasion. The suspect was shot by the homeowner and fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Shortly thereafter, the suspect was located by officers and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Conley is being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $100,000 cash-only bond, and has been ordered to have no contact with the victims.