O’Fallon man charged after shots fired incident in St. Charles, police pursuit

Samir A. Alan, 40, of O’Fallon, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest after an incident in St. Charles early Friday morning.The St. Charles Police Department offered details of the incident on their Facebook page:

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, Police Officers from the St. Charles Police Department were conducting foot patrols in the 200 block on N. Main as the local businesses were closing. Officers heard several gunshots coming from the rear parking lot. Officers responded quickly and determined one of the men involved in the incident had just fled the area in an orange Jaguar. Other subjects involved in the incident fled in an SUV. Officers quickly located the Jaguar in the area of Main St. and Booneslick. Officers attempted to stop the Jaguar which failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The Jaguar fled the area and entered eastbound Interstate 70. The pursuit continued into St. Louis County and came to end in the area of St. Charles Rock Road and Little Flowers Lane when the Jaguar was disabled with spike strips. A 40-year-old man from O’Fallon, MO. was arrested on scene. No firearm was located.

Police said that investigation determined that the incident began with a verbal disturbance. Alan allegedly retrieved a handgun from his car, returned to the group of people he had been arguing with, and flourished the handgun. Someone else in the group was armed, and fired at Alan, who fled.

None of the other suspects have been identified. No one was injured, but a nearby vehicle was damaged.

Bond for Samir A. Alan was set at $100,000, cash only, 10 percent not authorized. Court records show that Alan was charged with persistent DWI, driving while revoked/suspended, and escape/attempted escape from custody in November 2019. That case has yet to be disposed.