O’Fallon man, 23, killed in Lincoln County crash

Charles J. Edgar of O’Fallon was one of three people killed in the head-on crash of two vehicles in Lincoln County early Thursday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Edgar was driving a 2005 Chevy pickup northbound on Route JJ west of Lakeview Drive at 6:15 a.m. Upon applying the brakes, the truck skidded across the roadway and struck a 2007 Toyota Tundra driven by 40-year-old Richard E. Lamb of Elsberry.

Both drivers were fatally injured, as was a passenger, 41-year-old Denise L. Presley of Branson. All three were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner. None of the three deceased were wearing safety devices.