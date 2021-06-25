70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » O'Fallon » O’Fallon man, 23, killed in Lincoln County crash
O’Fallon man, 23, killed in Lincoln County crash

Jun. 24, 2021

Charles J. Edgar of O’Fallon was one of three people killed in the head-on crash of two vehicles in Lincoln County early Thursday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Edgar was driving a 2005 Chevy pickup northbound on Route JJ west of Lakeview Drive at 6:15 a.m.  Upon applying the brakes, the truck skidded across the roadway and struck a 2007 Toyota Tundra driven by 40-year-old Richard E. Lamb of Elsberry.

Both drivers were fatally injured, as was a passenger, 41-year-old Denise L. Presley of Branson. All three were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner.  None of the three deceased were wearing safety devices.

