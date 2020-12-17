O’Fallon Hoots present proceeds from jersey auction to Cuivre River Electric Cooperative’s Community Trust

Just over $700 was recently presented to Cuivre River Electric Cooperative’s (CREC) Community Trust by the O’Fallon Hoots, the prospect league baseball team based in O’Fallon, Mo., which is a part of CREC’s service area.

An online jersey auction, conducted during the Hoot’s summer season, was associated with a CREC-sponsored Hoots game. Fans had the opportunity to bid online for specialty jerseys worn by the players. CREC’s Community Trust outreach program, Operation Round Up, was chosen to benefit from the proceeds.

General Manager/CEO Doug Tracy, who threw out the first pitch at that game, said that partnering with the Hoots offered a great way to both engage with the community the co-op serves, and support Operation Round Up’s mission to give back. “As an electric cooperative, we believe we have a responsibility to do more for the people we serve than just keeping the lights on,” he said. “‘Concern for community’ is one of seven cooperative principles by which we operate every day.”

“We are ecstatic to partner with Cuivre River Electric Cooperative and Operation Round Up to provide funds for those in need,” said Hoots General Manager David Schmoll. “As we continue to grow our community presence, we look forward to continuing to assist Operation Round Up for years to come.”

Operation Round Up, established in 1997, has awarded over $6 million in grants to help area families, individuals, and community organizations in need. The goal of Operation Round Up is to assist in addressing unmet needs in the areas of health, youth, education, home weatherization, community, and emergency services.