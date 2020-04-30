O’Fallon Hoots opening day rescheduled to July 1

The Prospect League, which includes the O’Fallon Hoots, today announced its decision to delay the regularly-scheduled 2020 Opening Day from May 28 to July 1. The Hoots relocated from Hannibal, MO, after their 2019 season and were scheduled to begin the 2020 season at O’Fallon’s CarShield Field.

The new Opening Day is subject to decisions by national, state and local governments, as well as health organizations and medical recommendations and group gathering guidelines.

“We fully understand that our 2020 season will be determined by the trusted leaders in each of our five host states, our 12 municipalities and counties, as well as decisions by our ballpark lessors. We acknowledge we will play when they tell us we can play, but we are hereby announcing we are officially moving our regularly-scheduled season-opener to July 1,” stated Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien. “We are extremely hopeful this decision by the Prospect League Board of Directors can be met. We understand each of our clubs may fall under different deadlines due to the aforementioned circumstances and we certainly will not open any of our ballparks if, in any way, the safety and health of any of our fans, players, ballpark workers, staff and umpires could be put in harm’s way, impacted or jeopardized by any potential effect of the coronavirus. That is our first and foremost priority.”

Hoots General Manager, David Schmoll, echoed Bastien’s comments. “While we were excited to kick off our first season in O’Fallon on May 29, the health and safety of everyone involved in putting on a Hoots game is our priority,” Schmoll said. “We look forward to the day when we can safely bring the Hoots to CarShield Field for the community to enjoy baseball again.”

A revised schedule will be available soon. If you have already purchased tickets to a Hoots game this summer, a representative will be in contact with you once our new schedule has been released.

For up-to-the-minute information about the Hoots, visit ofallonhoots.com or follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.