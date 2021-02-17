O’Fallon helps local businesses by waiving city fees for some liquor licenses

In order to assist restaurants, bars and other hospitality businesses in the City of O’Fallon who have been hit hard by COVID-19, the O’Fallon City Council passed an ordinance temporarily suspending City fees from “by-the-drink” liquor license renewals for the 2021-2022 license year.

The suspension of fees applies to any business that has a valid O’Fallon “by-the-drink” liquor license as of February 11, 2021, and properly applies for their 2021 renewal no later than May 1, 2021. Applicants must still pay any applicable State or County fees as part of the renewal process.

“The hospitality industry is a major component of O’Fallon’s economic vitality, and hospitality businesses are a critical part of the City’s social and community fabric,” said O’Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy. “We know these businesses have been especially hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we hope this encourages and assists our businesses as they continue to operate in O’Fallon in 2021 and beyond.”

Any business with questions about this ordinance may contact the O’Fallon City Clerk’s office at 636-379-5555.