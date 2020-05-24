O’Fallon City Council to return to live meetings with social distancing rules in place

After conducting recent City Council meetings virtually due to the COVID-19 situation, the O’Fallon City Council will return to the O’Fallon Municipal Centre (City Hall) Council Chambers for their next scheduled meeting on Thursday, May 28. The City Council Workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Council meeting following at 7:30 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting; however, in order to comply with all social distancing and reduced capacity requirements, the following procedures will be put in place:

Members of the public should not attend if they have a fever, are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, are awaiting COVID-19 testing or test results or have come in contact with anyone showing signs of COVID-19.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to wear masks covering their nose and mouth. One-time use masks will be available at the door for anyone who needs one.

The public will watch the meeting on a screen in the adjacent City Hall multi-purpose room.

If members of the public wish to speak during the Citizens Comment or Public Hearing portions of the meeting, they will complete the appropriate form prior to the meeting and turn it in to the staff member onsite. Per City Ordinance, forms must be received prior to the beginning of the meeting.

At the appropriate time, a staff member will escort the speaker(s) into the Chambers where they will speak from the microphone. After speaking, they will return to the multi-purpose room to view the remainder of the meeting.

These rules will remain in place for all O’Fallon City Council and Planning and Zoning meetings until further notice.