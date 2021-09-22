O’Fallon City Council Sept. 23 agenda: Fats, Oils, and Grease Program; pandemic-related purchasing problems

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced.

On the agenda for the 6 p.m. workshop:

Fats, Oils, and Grease Program – seeking support for additional employee for program to be implemented in 2022

Upcoming Planning and Zoning agenda items

City Hall renovation project and remaining funds

O’Fallon 360 episode 12

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Introduction of new police officers

Veterans Commission update

Mayoral appointments: Jim David, Sheldon Hartsfield, Judy Northcutt, and Nicholas Weaver for the Veterans Commission; Marian Nunn and Michael Soots for director for Caledonia CID

Second reading and final approval of the final plan for Sommerset Estates

Second reading and final approval of the 2021 property tax

Second reading and final approval of the record plat of Sommerlin Plat 1

Consent agenda: minutes, special live entertainment license for the Irish Gypsy for Oct. 2, easement document for Scooters Coffee

First reading of the approval of the record plat of Brookside Addition Plat 1

First reading of the acceptance of storm sewers for Brookside Village B grading

Resolution appointing Tim Engelmeyer as legal advisor due to a scheduling conflict

Resolution for a temporary addendum to purchasing policies due to pandemic-related problems with supply. Will expire on June 1, 2023

Resolution for the purchase of resin ($40,257)

Resolution for the purchase of de-icing salt ($214,375)

Resolution for bulk rock salt for water treatment ($40,000)

Resolution for well maintenance services ($770,000)

Resolution for temporary water storage system ($193,900)

Resolution of intent to issue Industrial Revenue Bonds to finance a development project

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.