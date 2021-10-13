O’Fallon City Council October 14 agenda: Permitting connections to city water system

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. workshop:

Council agenda items

Update on planned Public Works and Fleet Facility

Findings and recommendations from 2021 Streets Working Group

Upcoming Planning and Zoning items

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Introduction of new police officers

Proclamation on retirement of Al Kertz

Final reading and approval of acceptance of storm sewers in Brookside Village B grading

Consent calendar: minutes, approval of easements, request for liquor license for an event at O’Day Lodge

Public hearing and first reading of the annexation of Harvest (Hopewell Road and Highway N)

First reading of the rezonings of Harvest tracts

First reading of a conditional use permit to allow a telecommunication tower in Harvest

Public hearing and first reading of the rezoning of Lot 7 of Keaton Corporate Park

First reading of the record plat of Villas at Keaton Woods Plat 2

First reading of the plans for The Main Street Phase I project

First reading of the plans for the Sunset Lane Storm Water Improvement project

First reading of an ordinance to permit properties in Stone Ridge Meadows to connect to the O’Fallon Water System

First reading of an ordinance to permit properties in The Inverness Phase 3 to connect to the O’Fallon Water System

Resolution to adopt the water service line insurance program policy starting Jan. 1, 2022

Resolution for the purchase of police patrol builds ($102,200)

Resolution for patrol rifles, pistols, and accessories ($107,181)

Resolution for the purchase of one Ford Interceptor Utility Hybrid ($41,515)

Resolution for water tank painting and repairs ($374,258)

Resolution for construction engineering and material testing services ($74,000)

Resolution for the 2021 concrete crackseal program ($192,620)

Resolution for a change order for the well maintenance contract ($383,658)

Resolution for one dump body building and hydraulics ($30,000)

Resolution for the purchase of a Schwarze Hypervac Auto Drop Down Screen System ($4,700)

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.