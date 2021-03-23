O’Fallon City Council March 25 agenda: Police body cameras and in-car cameras

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. workshop:

Fiscal policy

Community Development Block Grant funding

2020 CDBG performance report

Body camera and in-car camera system for police

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Update on The Taste of Vegas

Autism awareness month

Mayor’s appointment of Connie Miller to the Senior Resident Advisory Committee

Second reading and final approval of a final plan for a private clubhouse, fitness center, and pool at the proposed Fairways at Turtle Creek

Second reading and final approval of a voluntary annexation of 914 Highway K and 815 Bramblett Road

Second reading and final approval of a rezoning for 914 Highway K and 815 Bramblett Road

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit for outdoor storage of vehicles for Lawn & Landscape Solutions at 250 Elaine Drive

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit to allow RV sales at 1400 East Terra Lane

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to the ordinance regulating the use of golf carts on city streets (eliminates the requirement of a valid drivers license). Requested held over until April 8

Second reading and final passage of the approval of streets and sewers for Brookside Forest Plat 3

Second reading and final passage of the approval of the record plat of Shane Estates, Plat 2

Second reading and final approval of an ordinance to employ special counsel for an investigative municipal law matter

Consent calendar: minutes

First reading of the record plat of Columbia Meadows Plat 1

First reading of an ordinance to temporarily suspend parts of the city code relating to refunded fees until December 31. (Utility tax rebates)

First reading of the rezoning of a tract of land on the east side of Highway K at Highway 364 from general business to apartment house district

Resolution for the purchase of unleaded and diesel fuel through 2025

Resolution for an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant 2019 annual action plan

Resolution for an agreement for professional business analysis and consulting services ($89,870)

Resolution for a five-year agreement for body cameras and in-car cameras for the police department ($818,630)

Resolution for construction services for the Justice Center Defensive Tactics Room Buildout project ($249,675)

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.