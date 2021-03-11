O’Fallon City Council March 11 agenda: Amending regulations for golf carts on city streets; landlord responsibility ordinance

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. workshop:

Presentation of wastewater treatment plant upgrade

MoDOT road project update

Discussion of landlord responsibility ordinance

Emergency vehicle operations course for police

Upcoming Planning & Zoning items

O’Fallon 360 episode 8

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Mayoral appointments to the board of directors for O’Fallon Retail Walk Community Improvement District

Second reading and final approval of an agreement between the city and Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the I-70 outer road project

Second reading and final approval of the record plats for Amberleigh Plats 1 and 2

Consent calendar: minutes, live entertainment license for the Irish Gypsy, 1250 Bryan Road for St. Patrick’s Day, stormwater agreements for Amberleigh and 1024 Cool Springs Industrial Drive, easement for Starbucks, 950 Bryan Road

Public hearing and first reading for a final plan for a private clubhouse, fitness center and pool for the proposed Fairways at Turtle Creek

First reading of a voluntary annexation of 914 Highway K and 815 Bramblett Road

Public hearing and first reading of a rezoning for 914 Highway K and 815 Bramblett Road

Public comments and first reading for a conditional use permit for outdoor storage of vehicles for Lawn & Landscape Solutions at 250 Elaine Drive

Public comments and first reading for a conditional use permit to allow RV sales at 1400 East Terra Lane

First reading of an amendment to the ordinance regulating the use of golf carts on city streets (eliminates the requirement of a valid drivers license). Councilmembers Kling and Bibb ask that the bill also receive a second reading and final vote

First reading of the approval of streets and sewers for Brookside Forest Plat 3

First reading of the approval of the record plat of Shane Estates, Plat 2

First reading of an ordinance to employ special counsel for an investigative municipal law matter

Resolution for construction services for the city hall renovation project ($909,600)

Resolution for the purchase of water treatment chemicals ($96,000)

Resolution for the purchase of a mini excavator ($70,989)

Resolution for the purchase and installation of police equipment on 11 vehicles ($87,000)

Resolution for the purchase of holiday lights ($3,093)

Resolution for utility bill printing and mailing ($89,402)

Resolution for the purchase of rock and sand ($71,000)

Resolution for the issuance of industrial revenue bonds

Resolution for police uniform services

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.