O’Fallon City Council June 24 agenda: Annexation of former Laclede Mobile Home Park

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. special meeting and workshop:

Lauber report (report on investigation of a Council member)

WWTP Ammonia and High Flow Discharge Upgrades project

“Build in the O” program

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Introduction of new police officer

Proclamation for Fort Zumwalt South Girls Soccer Team winning Class 3 State Championship

O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce and Industries update

Public hearing, second reading, and final approval of rezoning of a tract of land on the east side of Highway K at Highway 364 from general business to apartment house district

Second reading and final passage of an ordinance to change Willow Park Drive to Willow Walk Estates Drive

Consent calendar: minutes of June 10 meetings, approval of full liquor license including Sunday sales for Pantera’s Pizza at 22 O’Fallon Square

First reading of an amendment to city code about open meetings and records

First reading of an amendment to the city code relating to the installation of stop and yield signs

First reading of an amendment to the city code relating to failure to appear in municipal court

First reading of an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund the Dardenne Greenway Connection project

First reading of an voluntary annexation of 22.02 acres north of Veterans Memorial Parkway and west of TR Hughes Boulevard (former Laclede Mobile Home Park)

Resolution for the purchase of two side-load refuse trucks ($611,470)

Resolution to expanding wireless connectivity at the Justice Center ($31,992)

Resolution for a hands-free shoulder light system for the police department ($12,387)

Resolution for a change order for the Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade project ($454,235)

Resolution for the intent to issue Industrial Revenue Bonds to finance a project

Resolution for design services for the Lake Saint Louis Boulevard phase 3 project ($245,523)

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.