O’Fallon City Council July 8 agenda: Establishing penalties for ignoring City subpoenas

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. special meeting and workshop:

St. Charles County Master Trail Plan presentation

Economic Development update

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Ratification of appointment of Mike Pheney to Senior Resident Advisory Committee

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to city code about open meetings and records

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to the city code relating to the installation of stop and yield signs

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to the city code relating to failure to appear in municipal court

Second reading and final approval of an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund the Dardenne Greenway Connection project

Second reading and final approval of an voluntary annexation of 22.02 acres north of Veterans Memorial Parkway and west of TR Hughes Boulevard (former Laclede Mobile Home Park)

Consent agenda: minutes, liquor license for The Restaurant Shop, 975 West Terra Lane; extension of escrow agreement for the Villas at Keaton Woods Plat 1; stormwater agreement for Vantage Credit Union and Chase Bank; approval of easement documents for Watermark Apartments, Mount Zion Cemetery Utility easement and Vantage Credit Union; live entertainment license for car show on Sept. 4

Public hearing and first reading for rezoning of 22.02 acres north of Veterans Memorial Parkway and west of TR Hughes Boulevard (former Laclede Mobile Home Park) from unincorporated to garden apartment and condos (applicant requests to be tabled until July 22 meeting)

Public comments and first reading for a conditional use permit for a convenience store with fuel sales and a restaurant with a drive-thru on the southeast corner of Caledonia Drive and Highway DD

Public comments and first reading of a conditional use permit for a Senior Community Overlap District at 1191 Sonderen Street

Public hearing and first reading of the rezoning of a 7.72-acre tract of land on Sommers Road from single family residential to single family residential planned unit development (27 homes planned)

First reading of an ordinance to authorize the issuance of Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds (Bloom Medicinals Project, not to exceed$9 million)

First reading of an ordinance relating to City Council investigations (establishes penalties for ignoring City subpoenas, making it an ordinance violation). Requested first, second, and final approval in one night.

Resolution for agreement for emergency notification tool ($96,175)

Resolution for intent to issued Industrial Revenue Bonds

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.