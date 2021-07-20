O’Fallon City Council July 22 agenda: Resolution for the removal of Council member Katie Greenwood

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. special meeting and workshop:

Duty Pistols (upgrading the police duty pistol to add optic sights and lights)

Changing two animal control officer/ranger positions to one police officer position with primary duty to patrol parks

Police patrol vehicle over utilization (vehicles are experiencing 24-hour/day usage, some with over 50K miles per year – this may be unsustainable)

City Hall renovation project and budget update

Upcoming planning and zoning commission items

Water and sewer rate ordinances on the agenda for City Council consideration

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Public hearing and first reading for rezoning of 22.02 acres north of Veterans Memorial Parkway and west of TR Hughes Boulevard (former Laclede Mobile Home Park) from unincorporated to garden apartment and condos (applicant requests to be tabled until July 22 meeting)

Second reading and final approval for a conditional use permit for a convenience store with fuel sales and a restaurant with a drive-thru on the southeast corner of Caledonia Drive and Highway DD

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit for a Senior Community Overlap District at 1191 Sonderen Street

Second reading and final approval of the rezoning of a 7.72-acre tract of land on Sommers Road from single family residential to single family residential planned unit development (27 homes planned)

Second reading and final approval of an ordinance to authorize the issuance of Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds (Bloom Medicinals Project, not to exceed$9 million)

Second reading and final approval of an ordinance relating to City Council investigations (establishes penalties for ignoring City subpoenas, making it an ordinance violation).

Consent calendar: minutes from July 8, caterer’s liquor license for an event at O’Day Lodge, destruction of records, liquor license for a wedding at O’Day Lodge

First reading of an ordinance to establish water and sewer rates, with a voluntary reduction of previously approved rates for 2022

First reading of an ordinance to update water and sewer connection fees for larger connections

First reading of an ordinance defining water and sewer connection fees for private systems, multi-code and irrigation lines

First reading of a voluntary annexation of 272 acres generally located at Hopewell Road and Highway N (proposed Harvest development)

First reading of the adoption of the 2020 St. Charles County Greenway Master Plan

Resolution for a Parks and Recreation Master Plan ($153,250)

Resolution for a dispatch console for the police department ($89,687)

Resolution for the purchase of tires ($20,000)

Resolution to approve the Community Development Block Grant plan

Resolution for the purchase of two F150 police responder pickup trucks, six Ford interceptor utility hybrids, and two Ford interceptor Utility Ecoboosts ($410,992)

Resolution for a change order for the city hall renovation project ($21,830)

Resolution for an agreement for the 2021 water treatment plant update ($219,800)

Resolution for the purchase of two BMW motorcycles ($38,000)

Resolution for the removal of Katie Greenwood from the office of Council member of the City of O’Fallon

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.