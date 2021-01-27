O’Fallon City Council January 28 agenda: Prohibiting commercial trailers on residential driveways, Veterans Museum update

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. workshop:

2020 Celebration of Lights presentation

O’Fallon 360 Episode 7

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Oath of office for police officer Ethan Dillon

Update on Veterans Museum

Appeal of the P&Z approval of the preliminary plat for Ella’s Place subdivision

Second reading and final approval for a conditional use permit for automobile repair services at 4000 Highway 40/61

Second reading and final approval for a conditional use permit for Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee at 1240 Bryan Road

Second reading and final approval for a conditional use permit for Taco’s 4 Life Grill at 2998 Highway K

Second reading and final approval of a final plan for Sommerlin Subdivision at 2551 Sommers Road, 2553 Sommers Road and 2557 Sommers Road

Second reading and final approval of an area plan for Phase 3 of Streets of Caledonia

Second reading and final approval of a voluntary annexation of property located south of Feldewert Road

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to the animal control code about dangerous animals

Committee and commission reports

Consent calendar: minutes

First reading of an agreement to fund the Main Street Phase II project

First reading of an agreement to fund the Guthrie Road Improvement project

First reading of an agreement to fund the Lake Saint Louis Boulevard extension

First reading of the city code relating to commercial trailers (to prohibit commercial/industrial trailers from being parked or stored on residential driveways)

Resolution for repairs and maintenance for the Corporate Center Detention Basin ($50,000)

Resolution for WWTP Disinfection System Upgrades project ($155,813)

Resolution for a right-of way agreement on Caledonia Parkway

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.