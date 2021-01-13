O’Fallon City Council January 14 agenda: new restaurants, dangerous animals, court cost changes

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, January 14, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. workshop:

Economic Development update

Status of Sergeant positions

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Motion to ratify mayor’s appointment of Philip Dupuis as Chief of Police

Motion to ratify mayor’s appointment of Eugene Stecher for Public Works Advisory Committee

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit for a vehicle and equipment retail and leasing service at 3000 East Terra Lane

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit for an El Mezon restaurant with drive-through at 2175 West Terra Lane

Second reading and final approval of an ordinance to call an election to approve a water service line repair program with an annual fee

Second reading and final approval of the acceptance of sanitary sewers for 8250 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Second reading and final approval of the acceptance of streets and storm sewers for Westleigh Plats 1 and 2

Second reading and final approval of an amendment court costs once the Show Me Courts case management system is implemented

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to the city code about the offenses of stalking and harassment to conform with changes to state law

Committee and commission reports

Consent calendar: minutes, approval of a stormwater management agreement for 1009-1013 Hoff Road and Shady Creek Addition, destruction of records, approval of easement documents for the Villages of Shady Creek and The Streets of Caledonia

Public comments and first reading for a conditional use permit for automobile repair services at 4000 Highway 40/61

Public comments and first reading for a conditional use permit for Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee at 1240 Bryan Road

Public comments and first reading for a conditional use permit for Taco’s 4 Life Grill at 2998 Highway K

Public hearing and first reading of a final plan for Sommerlin Subdivision at 2551 Sommers Road, 2553 Sommers Road and 2557 Sommers Road

Public hearing and first reading of an area plan for Phase 3 of Streets of Caledonia

First reading of a voluntary annexation of property located south of Feldewert Road

First reading of an amendment to the animal control code about dangerous animals

Resolution for cyber insurance coverage ($16,694)

Resolution for the purchase of tires ($149,000)

Resolution for an agreement for lights for the Celebration of Lights Holiday Display ($73,276)

Resolution for the purchase of a dump truck with snow package ($167,627)

Resolution for Main Street Lighting Decor ($118.624)

Resolution for de-icing salt ($113,400)

Resolution for flocculant polymer ($574,875)

Resolution for pipes, fittings, and supplies ($290,000)

Resolution for the purchase of vehicles ($507,971)

Resolution for entertainment for Heritage and Freedom Fest main stage ($990,000)

Resolution for paving ($44,000)

Resolution for the 2021 concrete program ($2,524,996)

Resolution to encourage shopping local i 2021

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.