O’Fallon City Council February 25 agenda: Community broadband, purchase of street sweeper and loader

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. workshop:

IT 5-year strategic plan

Discussion of community broadband

Munis financial reporting

Wastewater treatment plant upgrade project presentation

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

People of Urban and Rural Education Youth presentation

Announcement of entertainment for Heritage and Freedom Fest

Second reading and final approval of the final plan for Phase 3 of the Streets of Caledonia

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit for a residential dwelling at 205 East Elm Street – withdrawn by applicant

Consent calendar – minutes

First reading of an agreement between the city and Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the I-70 outer road project

First reading of the approval of the record plats for Amberleigh Plats 1 and 2

Resolution for the purchase of a street sweeper ($289,421)

Resolution for agreements for water and sewer services construction ($722,753) and a 5-year maintenance contract ($10,000/year)

Resolution for the purchase of a John Deere loader ($154,347)

Resolution for the purchase of a radio system upgrade ($9,574)

Resolution for an agreement for banking services with First Bank

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.