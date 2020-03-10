O’Fallon City Council candidates to speak at candidate forum on March 17

On Tuesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m., the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) will host a Candidate Forum for all O’Fallon City Council candidates. The Candidate Forum will be held in the O’Fallon Municipal Centre (City Hall) City Council chambers and is open to the public. The Forum also will be broadcast both live and on demand on O’FallonTV and www.ofallon.mo.us.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 7. Five O’Fallon City Council seats are open in this year’s election with candidates vying for one three-year term open in each of the City’s five wards.

For more information, contact Citizens First Director Conan Stott at (636) 379-5550 or cstott@ofallon.mo.us.