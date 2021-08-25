O’Fallon City Council August 26 agenda: New city clerk, final approvals for Harvest development

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced.

The usual 5:30 p.m. workshop has been canceled.

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Nomination of Deborah Ryan for City Clerk

Update on the St. Charles County Veterans Museum

Update from the Chamber of Commerce and Industries

Mayoral appointment of Steven Koskela for the Board of Adjustment

Motion to hold only one meeting in November and one in December

Second reading and final approval of a voluntary annexation of 272 acres of land west of Hopewell Road and south of Highway N

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit for a commercial recreation facility at 2374 Technology Drive (Business called Frontier Justice, with a gun store, gun range, classes, boutique and event space)

Second reading and final approval of the rezoning of a tract of land west of Hopewell Road and south of Highway N to single family residential, and approving an area plan (This and next four items concern a proposed development called Harvest which would offer 896 residential units, a public space, event lawn, community garden, pumpkin patch and orchard, and possible future commercial development)

Second reading and final approval of the rezoning of a tract of land west of Hopewell Road and south of Highway N to general business district

Second reading and final approval of the rezoning of a tract of land west of Hopewell Road and south of Highway N to light industrial district planned development and approving an area plan

Second reading and final approval of the rezoning of a tract of land west of Hopewell Road and south of Highway N to agricultural district

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit allowing a telecommunication tower on a tract of land west of Hopewell Road and south of Highway N

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit allowing construction of a shed exceeding 150 square feet at 1023 Delmar Drive

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit to allow contractor services at 407 Sonderen Street

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit for a temporary tent longer than 30 days at Brewskeez, 4251 Keaton Crossing Drive

Second reading and final approval of an ordinance amending provisions of the city code about zoning regulations for food truck parks

Second reading and final approval of a bill concerning disclosure of potential conflicts of interest for certain municipal officials

Second reading and final approval of the acceptance of streets and sewers for Cobblestone Crossing Plat 4

Second reading and final approval of the conveyance of the remaining property previously used as a right-of-way for Tee Kay Drive

Consent calendar: minutes, destruction of records

First reading of the approval of the record plat for the Villages at Shady Creek, plat 8

First reading of the approval of the record plat for the Villages at Shady Creek, plat 1

First reading of an ordinance to establish the 2021 Apportionment Commission

Resolution for a change order for additional construction for the City Hall renovation project ($12,652)

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.