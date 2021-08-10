O’Fallon City Council August 12 agenda: Harvest development, Frontier Justice gun store and range

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. special meeting and workshop:

2020 annual audit review

2021 strategic plan update

Proposed community engagement coordinator (Recreation Department)

Episode 11 of O’Fallon 360

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Proclamation on the retirement of John Griesenauer

Citizen recognition award for Nicholas Sciarratta

Second reading and final approval of the rezoning of 22.02 acres (former Laclede Mobil Home Park) to garden apartment and condos district

Second reading and final approval of an ordinance to establish water and sewer rates, with a voluntary reduction of previously approved rates for 2022

Second reading and final approval of an ordinance to update water and sewer connection fees for larger connections

Second reading and final approval of an ordinance defining water and sewer connection fees for private systems, multi-code and irrigation lines

Second reading and final approval of a voluntary annexation of 272 acres generally located at Hopewell Road and Highway N (proposed Harvest development) – applicant requests tabling until August 26 meeting

Second reading and final approval of the adoption of the 2020 St. Charles County Greenway Master Plan

Consent calendar: minutes, liquor license requests from Dogwood Social Club and The Hitting Zone, and a caterer’s liquor license for Champagne Wishes for events at O’Day Lodge and Wineology for an event at the Farmers Market; stormwater agreement for Brookside Addition; easement document for Inverness Phase Two

Public comments and first reading for a conditional use permit for a commercial recreation facility at 2374 Technology Drive (Business called Frontier Justice, with a gun store, gun range, classes, boutique and event space)

Public hearing and first reading for the rezoning of a tract of land west of Hopewell Road and south of Highway N to single family residential, and approving an area plan (This and next four items concern a proposed development called Harvest which would offer 896 residential units, a public space, event lawn, community garden, pumpkin patch and orchard, and possible future commercial development)

Public hearing and first reading for the rezoning of a tract of land west of Hopewell Road and south of Highway N to general business district

Public hearing and first reading for the rezoning of a tract of land west of Hopewell Road and south of Highway N to light industrial district planned development and approving an area plan

Public hearing and first reading for the rezoning of a tract of land west of Hopewell Road and south of Highway N to agricultural district

Public comments and first reading of a conditional use permit allowing a telecommunication tower on a tract of land west of Hopewell Road and south of Highway N

Public comments and first reading of a conditional use permit allowing construction of a shed exceeding 150 square feet at 1023 Delmar Drive

Public comments and first reading of a conditional use permit to allow contractor services at 407 Sonderen Street

Public comments and first reading of a conditional use permit for a temporary tent longer than 30 days at Brewskeez, 4251 Keaton Crossing Drive

Public hearing and first reading to consider amending provisions of the city code about zoning regulations for food truck parks

First reading of a bill concerning disclosure of potential conflicts of interest for certain municipal officials

First reading of the acceptance of streets and sewers for Cobblestone Crossing Plat 4

First reading of the conveyance of the remaining property previously used as a right-of-way for Tee Kay Drive

Resolution for Mexico Road resurfacing ($2,065,062)

Resolution for additional payment for holiday lights ($1,256)

Resolution for portable event flooring ($107,963)

Resolution for a change order for the lift station scada project ($54,091)

Resolution adopting the Engage O’Fallon 2021 Comprehensive Plan

Resolution for the purchase of a F-550 truck ($43,041)

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.