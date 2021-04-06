O’Fallon City Council April 7 agenda: Permits for farmers market, gun shop, drive-thru coffee shop

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. workshop:

Ideas for bringing historic images to downtown O’Fallon by wrapping traffic signal boxes in vinyl graphics

Economic development update

Review of upcoming Planning & Zoning items

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Performance from “Puffs” by O’Fallon Theater Works

Approval of mayoral appointment to the Cultural Arts Commission

Second reading and final approval of amendments to the ordinance allowing golf carts on streets

Second reading and final approval of an ordinance to employ special counsel for the investigation of the conduct of Councilmember Katie Gatewood

Second reading and final approval of the record plat of Columbia Meadows Plat 1

Second reading and final approval of an ordinance to temporarily suspend parts of the city code relating to refunded fees until December 31. (Utility tax rebates)

Public hearing, second reading, and final approval of the rezoning of a tract of land on the east side of Highway K at Highway 364 from general business to apartment house district

Consent calendar: minutes, stormwater and maintenance agreements for the Streets of Caledonia Phase 2, request for a caterer’s license for events to be held at 905 Caledonia Drive

Public hearing and first reading for a rezoning of a tract of land at TR Hughes Boulevard and Homefield Boulevard from garden apartments and condos to apartment house district

Public comments and first reading of a conditional use permit for a farmers market at 25 O’Fallon Square

Public comments and first reading of a conditional use permit for a convenience store with fuel sales and a restaurant with a drive-thru at 8601 Highway DD

Public comments and first reading of a conditional use permit for a gun shop at 2505 Highway K

Public comments and first reading of a conditional use permit for a Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee shop at 411 South Main Street

First reading of an amendment some of the wording in the city code relating to the Parks and Recreation Department

First reading of an amendment to the budget

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.