O’Fallon City Council April 22 agenda: Caledonia Drive or Caledonia Parkway?

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. special meeting and workshop:

Resolution to declare the results of the April 6 municipal election

Oath of office for Mayor Bill Hennessy

Recycling update

2021 Strategic Plan update

O’Fallon 360 episode 9

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Police officer oath of office

Heritage and Freedom Fest Memorial

Mayoral appointments for deputy city clerks, Cultural Arts Commission, DARE, Historic Preservation Commission, Mayor’s Youth Council, convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Parks and Rec Advisory Board, Planning & Zoning, Public Works Advisory Committee, Senior Resident Advisory Committee, Veterans Commission, Board of Adjustment, South Ridge Community Improvement District, Municipal Judge

Public hearing for the rezoning of a tract of land on the east side of Highway K at Highway 364

Public hearing, second reading, and final approval for a rezoning of a tract of land at TR Hughes Boulevard and Homefield Boulevard from garden apartments and condos to apartment house district – to be tabled until May 13 meeting

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit for a farmers market at 25 O’Fallon Square

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit for a convenience store with fuel sales and a restaurant with a drive-thru at 8601 Highway DD

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit for a gun shop at 2505 Highway K

Second reading and final approval of a conditional use permit for a Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee shop at 411 South Main Street

Second reading and final approval of an amendment some of the wording in the city code relating to the Parks and Recreation Department

Second reading and final approval of an amendment to the budget

Consent calendar: minutes, extension of escrow agreement for Villages at Shady Creek, relinquishment of a right of way at Caledonia Parkway and the I-64 outer road, destruction of records

First reading of a bill to clarify the names of Caledonia Drive and Caledonia Parkway (Caledonia Drive on the east side of DD, Parkway on the west)

First reading of the approval of the record plat of O’Fallon Corporate Centre Resubdivision of Lot 2 – Applicant has requested second reading and final approval also

Resolution for rock hauling ($26,000)

Resolution for the purchase of Bioxide

Resolution for the purchase of asphalt ($74,000)

Resolution for a water and sewer maintenance contract

Resolution for internet service ($107,100)

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.