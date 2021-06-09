O’Fallon City Council April 10 agenda: $12/yr levy for water service line insurance program

The O’Fallon City Council will meet on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on streaming video through the city’s website. Meetings are held in the council chambers at the Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. Attendees will answer a screening questionnaire. Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing measures will be enforced.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. special meeting and workshop:

CDBG Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Report Presentation

CDBG 2021-2025 Consolidated Plan Input

2022 Budget kick-off

O’Fallon 360 episode 10

On the agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting:

Public hearing, second reading and final approval of the rezoning of an undeveloped tract of land at the southeast corner of Highway 364 and Highway K from general business to apartment house district

Second reading and final approval of a cost share agreement to fund the I-70 outer road project

Second reading and final approval of a $12 per year levy to fund the voter-approved Water Service Line Insurance Program

Second reading and final approval of the third amendment for collection of taxes (adds the Water Service Line levy to an agreement with St. Charles County for collecting taxes)

Consent calendar: minutes, caterers liquor license for Barley and Vine for an event at O’Day Lodge

First reading of an ordinance to change Willow Park Drive to Willow Walk Estates Drive

Resolution for an agreement for the 2021 asphalt program ($607,793)

Resolution for an agreement for the Highway DD improvements project ($3,328,844)

Resolution for the construction of dumpster enclosures ($165,619)

Resolution for construction inspection services for the Highway DD improvements project ($88,609)

Resolution for the intent to issue industrial revenue bonds to finance an industrial development project

The agenda also includes public comment, committee and commission reports, ward reports from the council members, and the mayor’s and city administrator’s reports.

A full agenda and supporting documents can be found on the city’s website.