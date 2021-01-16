O’Fallon City Council approves Mayor Bill Hennessy’s appointment of Philip G. Dupuis as permanent Police Chief

The O’Fallon City Council approved Mayor Bill Hennessy’s appointment of Philip G. Dupuis as the Police Chief for the O’Fallon Police Department. The Council voted to accept Mayor Hennessy’s nomination during the January 14, 2021, City Council meeting. Dupuis had served as Interim Police Chief of the department since October.

Dupuis has an extensive background with more than 36 years of experience in police work including nine years as a police chief. Dupuis’ career began in Panorama Village, Texas, where he started as a 19-year-old officer. He soon moved to the Conroe, Texas, Police Department where he served for 33 years. In 2009, he was named chief of the department. In this role, he supervised a department of 142 officers with a $19 million budget.

Throughout his career, Dupuis held positions as a patrol officer, investigator and SWAT team leader. He graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and attended the FBI National Academy Command College and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, FBI National Academy Association and the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.

“We have been fortunate to see how Chief Dupuis has led the O’Fallon Police Department over the past three months and hear his vision for the future of the Department,” said Mayor Bill Hennessy. “Chief Dupuis has shown himself to be a tremendous leader, who is dedicated to the men and women of the O’Fallon Police Department. I am confident that he, along with our talented group of officers and civilians, will continue to exceed the high standards our department has set for service, public safety and overall excellence in police work.”

“I am truly honored to have this opportunity to work with this talented group of officers to protect and serve this great City of O’Fallon,” said Chief Dupuis. “I appreciate Mayor Hennessy and the City Council for giving me this opportunity, and I look forward to becoming a permanent part of this wonderful community.”