O’Fallon cancels annual Heritage & Freedom Fest and parade

The City of O’Fallon announced tonight on the city Facebook page that it was cancelling this year’s Heritage & Freedom Fest, which had been scheduled for July 2 – 4.

The annual Fourth of July event usually offers live music, a carnival, vendors, children’s activities and a parade.

The announcement cited “the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19” and the need to “make the best decision to protect the health and safety of residents, volunteers and vendors.”

“Although staff has done everything in their power to plan this year’s event, we are at a point in the planning process where there are simply too many questions and not enough answers about where we will be come July,” said Mayor Hennessy.