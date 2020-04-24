O’Fallon cancels annual Heritage & Freedom Fest and parade

The City of O’Fallon announced tonight on the city Facebook page that it was cancelling this year’s Heritage & Freedom Fest, which had been scheduled for July 2 – 4.
The annual Fourth of July event usually offers live music, a carnival, vendors, children’s activities and a parade.
The announcement cited “the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19” and the need to “make the best decision to protect the health and safety of residents, volunteers and vendors.”
“Although staff has done everything in their power to plan this year’s event, we are at a point in the planning process where there are simply too many questions and not enough answers about where we will be come July,” said Mayor Hennessy.
Plans are in the works for a replacement event that might be held this fall.
“Our hope is that we’ll be able to have a special event sometime this fall that will give our residents an opportunity to come together and enjoy much of what they love about the Heritage and Freedom Fest,” said Mayor Hennessy. “There are a lot of variables to work through, and it obviously all depends on what we can safely do, but I hope that as we move into summer, we will be able to announce what could be Heritage and Freedom Fest 2.0 in fall 2020!”
