O’Fallon businesses: License renewal deadline is June 30, 2021

The City of O’Fallon 2021-2022 business license renewal letters were mailed to all businesses last month and an email reminder notice was sent earlier this month. The deadline for all renewals is June 30, 2021. There are two ways to renew:

Use the online portal; link is in your renewal letter; or

Fill out the business license application that was included with the letter and mail back to the City (should be postmarked by June 30th to avoid late fees)