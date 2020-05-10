O’Fallon announces plans for reopening of city facilities

O’Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy announced plans for gradually reopening City of O’Fallon facilities in response to recent actions by the Governor and St. Charles County Executive to restart businesses around the State of Missouri.

“We appreciate the work by our Governor and County Executive in moving our community forward to start the recovery process,” said Mayor Hennessy. “Like all of our business owners, we need to evaluate each of our facilities and plan for how we can reopen our facilities with priority on the health and safety for our residents and employees.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our residents as we move forward. We will do this in a deliberate manner by making accommodations to help ensure safety while providing the highest level of public services.”

O’Fallon Municipal Centre (City Hall)

The O’Fallon Municipal Centre (City Hall) will reopen to the public beginning May 18 with reduced hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. These hours will allow all employees to enter and exit the building at the beginning and end of their shifts. All City of O’Fallon employees will undergo a brief health and temperature screening prior to their shifts.

In order to ensure safety of employees and visitors, all residents must enter through the rear entrance of the building.

Residents are reminded to utilize the City’s website to make online payments and avoid travelling to City Hall if possible. In-person payments will be restricted to cash or credit cards only. Residents needing to make payments by check can do so via the mail or using the secure payment dropbox outside the rear entrance.

Renaud Center

The Renaud Center will reopen to members only beginning May 11 with reduced hours of 5:15 a.m. through 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. The facility will have a limit on the number of users throughout the month of May, and no day passes will be sold during May. All members and staff will be required to undergo a brief health and temperature screening when entering the building. Due to the reduction in hours, members will not be charged their monthly dues for the month of May.

O’Fallon Justice Center Records Office

The O’Fallon Justice Center Records Office will reopen to the public beginning May 18 with regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

O’Fallon Parks and Recreation programs

O’Fallon Parks and Recreation programs, including summer camps, will return beginning June 1. Classes and programs that were previously cancelled may be rescheduled. Registered participants will receive information on revised schedules or, if necessary, refund options.

Rental facilities, including O’Day Lodge, Krekel Civic Center and parks pavilions are available for rental for events beginning on June 1. Please note that rental facilities are still subject to any effective State or County orders related to occupancy and social distancing.

O’Fallon Parks and Recreation facilities

O’Fallon Parks and Recreation facilities that were closed due to COVID-19 will reopen on a gradual basis as follows. Please note: Park facility users must obey social distancing guidelines.

May 4: Outdoor tennis and pickle ball courts reopen

May 11: Roller hockey reopens

May 18: Skate park and basketball courts reopen

May 22: Park restrooms will reopen (Please note: Drinking fountains will not be reopening. Park users should bring their own water.)

June 1: Playgrounds and water features open



Municipal Court

In response to orders from the Missouri Supreme Court, O’Fallon’s Municipal Court procedures have been cancelled through May 15. The next O’Fallon Municipal Court session is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, at 9 a.m. The Municipal Court payment windows will reopen to the public on May 18 with regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City meetings

O’Fallon’s Planning and Zoning meeting on May 7, Board of Adjustment meeting on May 13 and the City Council meeting on May 14 will again be virtual with accommodations made for residents to participate in these public meetings. All other City meetings have been cancelled through May 31st.

Other City facilities

All other City facilities will remain closed to the public at this time. Any residents needing to conduct business regarding O’Fallon’s Environmental Services, O’Fallon Water & Sewer, O’Fallon Public Works or the O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department, should call the department or visit www.ofallon.mo.us.

For the latest on COVID-related updates, residents are encouraged to follow “City of O’Fallon – Government” on Facebook or go to the City’s homepage, www.ofallon.mo.us.

* Please note: All dates are tentative and subject to change based on further directives from Federal, State or County officials or changes in O’Fallon’s COVID-19 response.