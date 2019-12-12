Print Friendly, PDF & Email

O’Fallon announces holiday trash, recycling, yard waste schedule

Dec. 11, 2019 8:45 PM Government, O'Fallon, Upcoming Events 0
O’Fallon’s Environmental Services weekly yard waste pick up will stop for the winter on December 13 and resume on March 10, 2020. During that time, the service will continue a monthly schedule. For residents who have yard waste service on their account, yard waste will be picked up on your regular yard waste day during the weeks of December 17-20, January 14-17 and February 18-21.

Residents who do not have yard waste service on their account can call to schedule a free yard waste pick up, which is offered twice per calendar year. Call Environmental Services at 636-272-0477 to schedule a pick up.

O’Fallon’s Environmental Services holiday schedule for Trash and Recycling pick up is listed below:

  • Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24:  no change in service
  • Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25:  next-day service through the rest of the week
  • New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1:  next-day service through the rest of the week
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 20:  no change in service
  • Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 17:  no change in service.

