O’Fallon announces holiday trash, recycling, yard waste schedule

O’Fallon’s Environmental Services weekly yard waste pick up will stop for the winter on December 13 and resume on March 10, 2020. During that time, the service will continue a monthly schedule. For residents who have yard waste service on their account, yard waste will be picked up on your regular yard waste day during the weeks of December 17-20, January 14-17 and February 18-21.

Residents who do not have yard waste service on their account can call to schedule a free yard waste pick up, which is offered twice per calendar year. Call Environmental Services at 636-272-0477 to schedule a pick up.

O’Fallon’s Environmental Services holiday schedule for Trash and Recycling pick up is listed below: