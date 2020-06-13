O’Fallon announces Heritage & Freedom Fest 2.0 to take place on September 6

O’Fallon’s annual Independence Day celebration was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, but Mayor Bill Hennessy announced during the June 11 City Council meeting that the City of O’Fallon will host Heritage and Freedom Fest 2.0 on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

The one-day event on Labor Day weekend will take place at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, 900 T.R. Hughes Boulevard, O’Fallon, Missouri, 63366, starting at 11 a.m. with free concerts and family-friendly activities throughout the day. The event will conclude with a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m. Headlining the concert stage are rock legends Styx and country star Dylan Scott. In addition, the celebration features local rocker Steve Ewing, rock bands Dazed and Confused and That 80’s Band, and country music from Whiskey Morning and Wildfire.

“We are very excited to offer this free event to our residents and neighbors,” said Mayor Hennessy. “We’ve all had a difficult and stressful year, and we are looking forward to providing a day of fun for this amazing community on Labor Day Weekend.”

Entertainment does not stop with the concerts. Food and drink vendors will be on site, and free activities for the entire family will be available, including the Corvette Club display, a gaming truck, Monster Mural, oversized yard games, a petting zoo and Circus Kaput. Extreme inflatables also are available for a fee ($10 in advance, $15 at the event).

COVID-19 related guidelines for the event will be confirmed closer to the date. For the most up-to-date details, visit www.heritageandfreedomfest.com.