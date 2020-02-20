O’Fallon announces headliner acts for July 4 Heritage & Freedom Fest

Headline bands for O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest were announced at the February 13 O’Fallon City Council meeting. This year’s starring performers are rock n’ roll legend Styx, on tour celebrating four decades of rock anthems on Saturday, July 4, and country music star Dylan Scott on Friday, July 3.

The 2020 Heritage & Freedom Fest will be held at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, 900 T. R. Hughes Boulevard, O’Fallon, Missouri, 63366. Opening acts for both nights will be announced this spring

“I am extremely excited to announce this year’s entertainment as it again features true rock legends and an upcoming country star with multiple top five hits,” said Mayor Bill Hennessy. The O’Fallon City Council and I are proud to welcome Styx and Dylan Scott to the Main Stage for our community to see and hear live at our City’s biggest party of the year, the Heritage & Freedom Fest. As always, the concerts are free, the bands are outstanding, and we’ll end each show with spectacular fireworks displays.”

O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest kicks off on Thursday, July 2, featuring a carnival, a colorful midway, family-friendly sideshows and other activities from 4–11 p.m. (There will be no fireworks or Main Stage music on Thursday.) Carnival rides, the midway and festival food and merchandise vendors will be open for business throughout the festival over all three festival dates, July 2-4.

On Friday, July 3 (2-11 p.m.) and Saturday, July 4 (noon to 11 p.m.), the festival will get into full party mode with free concerts, fireworks, and free kids’ and family-friendly activities. On Independence Day at 9:30 a.m., O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade, which is one of the biggest in the area, will step off from Main and Third streets and proceed north to Tom Ginnever Avenue, continue east on Tom Ginnever and end at T.R. Hughes Boulevard near the festival entrance.