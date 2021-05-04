70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » O'Fallon » O’Fallon announces free Tuesday-evening concerts
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

O’Fallon announces free Tuesday-evening concerts

May. 4, 2021 9:47 AM Entertainment, O'Fallon, Upcoming Events 0
Photo courtesy O'Fallon Parks & Rec

The O’Fallon Jammin’ Outdoor Concert Series is set to begin on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. All concerts are at Civic Park, and run from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The concerts are free, but bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will be available.

The concerts will be:

  • June 1 – That 80s Band
  • June 8 – On the Fence (Rock hits)
  • June 15 – Dawson Hollow (Indie-folk rock)
  • June 22 – Wildfire (Country hits)
  • June 29 – FanFare (R&B, classic rock, disco and pop)
  • July 6 – no concert
  • July 13 – Power Play (Motown, R&B, rock and funk)
  • July 20 – Trixie Delight (Dance and party hits)
  • July 27 – Big Rain (Current hits, pop and rock)
  • August 3 – Butchwax & The Hollywoods (60s and 70s hits)
  • August 10 – Whiskey Morning (Danceable country jams)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.