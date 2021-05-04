O’Fallon announces free Tuesday-evening concerts

The O’Fallon Jammin’ Outdoor Concert Series is set to begin on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. All concerts are at Civic Park, and run from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The concerts are free, but bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will be available.
The concerts will be:
- June 1 – That 80s Band
- June 8 – On the Fence (Rock hits)
- June 15 – Dawson Hollow (Indie-folk rock)
- June 22 – Wildfire (Country hits)
- June 29 – FanFare (R&B, classic rock, disco and pop)
- July 6 – no concert
- July 13 – Power Play (Motown, R&B, rock and funk)
- July 20 – Trixie Delight (Dance and party hits)
- July 27 – Big Rain (Current hits, pop and rock)
- August 3 – Butchwax & The Hollywoods (60s and 70s hits)
- August 10 – Whiskey Morning (Danceable country jams)
