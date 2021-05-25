O’Fallon announces entertainment schedule for Heritage & Freedom Fest

The City of O’Fallon announced the music schedule for the 2021 Heritage & Freedom Fest. Joining rock legends Styx and country star Dylan Scott will be a mix of nationally touring artists and some of the best local talent.

The thee-day event kicks off with a special family night on July 2 from 4-10 p.m. Family night features carnival rides, fun family-friendly activities, a colorful midway and great food and beverages.

The party kicks into high-gear on July 3 from noon – 11 p.m. with live performances of great country music all day long. The schedule for July 3 is:

9:30 a.m. – Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade

12:00 p.m. – Festival grounds open.

2:00 p.m. – 135 th Army Band kicks off the day’s music on the main stage.

4:30 p.m. – St. Louis’ own Jordan Suter brings his blue-color country music to the main stage.

6:00 p.m. – Nashville singer-songwriter Jared Hovis will hit the main stage with a classic honky-tonk style.

7:30 p.m. – Alexandra Kay , TikTok sensation and American Idol and The Voice alum, performs.

9:00 p.m. – Country headliner Dylan Scott caps off the night with his chart-topping country hits.

10:15 p.m. – Jena “Dusty” Mielke Fireworks Spectacular presented by T-Mobile

On Sunday, July 4, the party continues with great rock ‘n roll music headlined by rock superstars Styx. The schedule for July 4 is: