O’Fallon announces entertainment schedule for Heritage & Freedom Fest

May. 24, 2021 8:42 PM Entertainment, O'Fallon, Upcoming Events 0
Hertiage and Freedom Fest
The City of O’Fallon announced the music schedule for the 2021 Heritage & Freedom Fest. Joining rock legends Styx and country star Dylan Scott will be a mix of nationally touring artists and some of the best local talent.

The thee-day event kicks off with a special family night on July 2 from 4-10 p.m. Family night features carnival rides, fun family-friendly activities, a colorful midway and great food and beverages.

The party kicks into high-gear on July 3 from noon – 11 p.m. with live performances of great country music all day long. The schedule for July 3 is: 

  • 9:30 a.m. – Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade
  • 12:00 p.m. – Festival grounds open.
  • 2:00 p.m. – 135th Army Band kicks off the day’s music on the main stage.
  • 4:30 p.m. – St. Louis’ own Jordan Suter brings his blue-color country music to the main stage.
  • 6:00 p.m. – Nashville singer-songwriter Jared Hovis will hit the main stage with a classic honky-tonk style.
  • 7:30 p.m. – Alexandra Kay, TikTok sensation and American Idol and The Voice alum, performs.
  • 9:00 p.m. – Country headliner Dylan Scott caps off the night with his chart-topping country hits.
  • 10:15 p.m. – Jena “Dusty” Mielke Fireworks Spectacular presented by T-Mobile

On Sunday, July 4, the party continues with great rock ‘n roll music headlined by rock superstars Styx. The schedule for July 4 is:

  • 4:00 p.m. – Festival grounds open
  • 4:00 p.m. – U.S. Army veterans Dazed N Confused STL play the rock hits you know and love.
  • 5:30 p.m. – Rock up-and-comers Hounds bring their ringing harmonies and rock riffs to the main stage.
  • 7:00 p.m. – St. Louis natives Apex Shine hit the main stage with their version of modern classic rock.
  • 9:00 p.m. – The legendary classic rockers Styx take the stage.
  • 10:15 p.m. – Jena “Dusty” Mielke Fireworks Spectacular presented by T-Mobile

             

