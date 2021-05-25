O’Fallon announces entertainment schedule for Heritage & Freedom Fest

The City of O’Fallon announced the music schedule for the 2021 Heritage & Freedom Fest. Joining rock legends Styx and country star Dylan Scott will be a mix of nationally touring artists and some of the best local talent.
The thee-day event kicks off with a special family night on July 2 from 4-10 p.m. Family night features carnival rides, fun family-friendly activities, a colorful midway and great food and beverages.
The party kicks into high-gear on July 3 from noon – 11 p.m. with live performances of great country music all day long. The schedule for July 3 is:
- 9:30 a.m. – Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade
- 12:00 p.m. – Festival grounds open.
- 2:00 p.m. – 135th Army Band kicks off the day’s music on the main stage.
- 4:30 p.m. – St. Louis’ own Jordan Suter brings his blue-color country music to the main stage.
- 6:00 p.m. – Nashville singer-songwriter Jared Hovis will hit the main stage with a classic honky-tonk style.
- 7:30 p.m. – Alexandra Kay, TikTok sensation and American Idol and The Voice alum, performs.
- 9:00 p.m. – Country headliner Dylan Scott caps off the night with his chart-topping country hits.
- 10:15 p.m. – Jena “Dusty” Mielke Fireworks Spectacular presented by T-Mobile
On Sunday, July 4, the party continues with great rock ‘n roll music headlined by rock superstars Styx. The schedule for July 4 is:
- 4:00 p.m. – Festival grounds open
- 4:00 p.m. – U.S. Army veterans Dazed N Confused STL play the rock hits you know and love.
- 5:30 p.m. – Rock up-and-comers Hounds bring their ringing harmonies and rock riffs to the main stage.
- 7:00 p.m. – St. Louis natives Apex Shine hit the main stage with their version of modern classic rock.
- 9:00 p.m. – The legendary classic rockers Styx take the stage.
- 10:15 p.m. – Jena “Dusty” Mielke Fireworks Spectacular presented by T-Mobile
