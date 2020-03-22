O’Fallon announces changes to city meetings

In response to continued evaluation of the information presented by the St. Charles County Health Department, the Federal Government and State officials, the City of O’Fallon announced that the March 26, 2020, City Council meeting will proceed as scheduled, including live broadcast, but because City Hall is closed to the general public, the public will not be allowed into the building. As with all City meetings, the event will be broadcast live and on demand at www.ofallon.mo.us.

Residents who may have wished to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting and have comments that they wish to be viewed by the City Council should email those to Deputy City Clerk Conan Stott cstott@ofallon.mo.us no later than 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting. All comments will be compiled and shared with the City Council prior to the meeting.

In addition, the Planning & Zoning meeting previously scheduled for April 2 and the Board of Adjustment meeting scheduled for April 8 have been cancelled.

O’Fallon’s free bulk waste drop off event scheduled for April 11 also is cancelled. The next scheduled bulk waste drop-off event is scheduled for June 13.