O’Fallon announces cancellation of Heritage & Freedom Fest 2.0 after Styx cancels remainder of 2020 tour

The City of O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest 2.0 event that had been scheduled for Sunday, September 6, 2020, has been officially cancelled after headline rock band Styx announced the cancellation of all remaining 2020 tour dates.

“We are disappointed to have to cancel Heritage & Freedom Fest 2.0,” said Mayor Bill Hennessy. “But with our headline performer Styx cancelling their tour and the continuing growth of COVID-19 cases in the region, we feel this is the right thing to do.

“I am grateful to our staff and Council members for all of their hard work over the past few months to try and find a way to safely hold the event during this pandemic. Unfortunately, the virus is still a significant health risk in our community. Our team will turn our attention to 2021 with the hopes of making next year’s event the best one ever.”