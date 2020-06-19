O’Fallon adds additional bulk waste drop-off event for June 27

Due to the overwhelming popularity of the most recent bulk drop-off event, O’Fallon Environmental Services announced that they will host an additional free bulk waste event on Saturday, June 27 from 7 a.m.to 3 p.m.

O’Fallon trash customers may dispose of items too large to fit into trash containers, free, by bringing them to the City’s waste transfer station at 1572 Progress West Lane, O’Fallon, Missouri 63366.

To utilize this service, O’Fallon residents must be current customers of the City’s trash service with their account in good standing. Residents will be required to display a current photo ID or utility bill showing their current O’Fallon address.

Please note: The service is limited to one car, pickup or small trailer (10 feet or less) load per address for each scheduled drop-off day. Commercial vehicles, rental vehicles, box trucks and trailers larger than 10 feet are not allowed and will be turned away. Residents must unload their own items.

Acceptable items for drop-off include: furniture, carpets, swing sets, bikes, toddler pools, mattresses, sports and exercise equipment, lawn mowers (but not riding mowers), large hand tools, barbecue grills, computer monitors, televisions and fluorescent bulbs.

Unacceptable items include: appliances, automotive tires, parts and batteries, yard waste, railroad ties, liquid household hazardous waste: paints and stains, gas, oil, solvents, pesticides, fungicides, herbicides.