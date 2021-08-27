Obituary: Berkley Ann Prantl

Berkley Ann Prantl, 2 months and 21 days, of Wentzville, Missouri passed away peacefully in her parents’ arms Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

She made her surprise debut May 31, 2021 in Lake Saint Louis, MO. She was showered with love and brought immense joy to everyone around her.

Although Berkley’s time on this earth was short, she lives on in the hearts of those she left behind. This includes her parents, Ty Walter Prantl and Demetria Ann Sanders; 4 siblings, Lynnox Prantl, Ezekiel Prantl, Journey Prantl, and Isaiah Prantl; maternal grandparents, Lee and Nina (Huber) Sanders; maternal great-grandmother, Patricia Huber; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is cradled in Heaven by paternal grandfather, Robert Prantl; paternal great-grandparents, Lynn and Ruby Prantl; maternal great-grandparents, Dale Huber, Shirlie Sanders, and Bernice Mims.

Friends may pay their respect at Ford and Young Chapel in Perryville on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville with the Rev. Ben Melaku C.M. officiating. A white dove release will take place at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church following the Funeral Mass.

Memorial contributions may be given to family for medical expenses.

