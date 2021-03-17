Now Hiring: Customer service, caregivers, fitness instructor, library assistant and more

St. Charles County Carpenter II, facility management department, St. Charles County, MO government . $34,151 to $42,365/yr. and benefits. Requires high school diploma or equivalent, carpentry training, 3-5 years experience. Apply online.

. $34,151 to $42,365/yr. and benefits. Requires high school diploma or equivalent, carpentry training, 3-5 years experience. Apply online. Government services rep, Pet Adoption Center , part time 16 to 20 hours per week. $10.35/hr. Requires high school diploma or equivalent, three years of clerical experience. Apply online.

, part time 16 to 20 hours per week. $10.35/hr. Requires high school diploma or equivalent, three years of clerical experience. Apply online. Field Appraiser/Assessor, St. Charles County, MO government. Minimum $36,713. Requires high school diploma or equivalent, prefer training in real estate appraisal, two years experience. Apply online. Wentzville Warehouse Order Shipper, Customer Service Representative, Warehouse Stand Up Reach Truck Operator. Etrailer Corporation , Wentzville. Apply online.

, Wentzville. Apply online. Business Office Coordinator. CARSTAR of Wentzville , high school diploma or equivalent preferred. Apply on Indeed.com.

, high school diploma or equivalent preferred. Apply on Indeed.com. Library Assistant, Wabash Elementary School , Wentzville School District. Minimum $14.39/hr, full benefits. Apply online

, Wentzville School District. Minimum $14.39/hr, full benefits. Apply online Life Enrichment Coordinator night shift full time, The Boulevard Senior Living. At least 18 years old, high school diploma or equivalent, dependable transportation, be able to work varying hours. Apply online. Lake Saint Louis CNA & Caregivers. New Beginnings In Home LLC & CDS . Apply at 1311 Lake St. Louis Blvd. Lake St. Louis MO 63367, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring two forms of ID.

. Apply at 1311 Lake St. Louis Blvd. Lake St. Louis MO 63367, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring two forms of ID. Custodial Building Supervisor, Duello Elementary School, Wentzville School District. Minimum $13.57/hr, full benefits package. Apply online. O’Fallon Part time Fitness Instructor, City of O’Fallon . $20/hr. Must know first aid and CPR, have specialized certification training. Apply online.

. $20/hr. Must know first aid and CPR, have specialized certification training. Apply online. Seasonal Landscape Worker, City of O’Fallon . $15.85/hr. Must be at least 18 years old, comfortable operating motorized equipment such as mowers and trimmers. Apply online.

. $15.85/hr. Must be at least 18 years old, comfortable operating motorized equipment such as mowers and trimmers. Apply online. Paraprofessional, Dardenne Elementary, Fort Zumwalt School District. $12.54 to $15.59/hr. High school diploma or equivalent required, experience working with children is preferred. Apply online. St. Peters Art teacher, one year only. Fort Zumwalt East High School . State certification required. Apply online.

. State certification required. Apply online. Host/hostess part time, Red Robin, 317 Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Apply online.

Job information sourced from company websites, Indeed.com, Glassdoor.com, and from submitted information, and is subject to change.