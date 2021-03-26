Now Hiring: Bubble specialist, dog daycare attendant, cook, house cleaner and more

St. Charles County

Are you looking for a unique and fun part-time job? Look no further than the Saint Charles County Bubble Bus ! We are currently seeking to add a responsible, enthusiastic bubble specialist to our team to help spread peace, joy, and bubbles! We offer a flexible, part-time schedule and an awesome work environment. Please email Katie Buxton at kbuxton@bubblebus.com and include your name, contact information, recent work history, and general availability. You can check us out online at https://www.facebook.com/ bubblebussaintcharlesmo/ and at www.bubblebus.com Don’t wait to apply for this fun and rewarding job and make this your favorite activity while earning money this summer!

County Counselor, St. Charles County . Minimum salary $137,708 plus full benefits. Requires Juris Doctorate from a recognized Missouri law school, licensure, 5 -10 years experience. Apply online.

Interpretive Program Specialist/Parks, St. Charles County. Part time, $11.15 to $15.60/hr. Average 16 – 30 hours a week. High school or equivalent education. Valid drivers license. Can include nights and weekends. Apply online.

Wentzville

Streets Maintenance Worker, City of Wentzville Public Works , full time, $19.32 to $20.42/hr. High school diploma or equivalent, minimum one year experience, Class A CDL within 120 days of employment. Apply online.

Custodian, Wentzville Middle School/Holt High School/North Point High School/Heritage Intermediate. Wentzville School District. Minimum salary $12.56 to $14.13 depending on experience. Full benefits package. Apply online.

RN-Charge Nurse, Behavioral Health, SSM St. Joseph Hospital Wentzville . Click here for more information.

. Click here for more information. Customer Service Representative. Etrailer Corporation, Wentzville. $17 to $27/hr. Apply online.

Lake Saint Louis

CNA & Caregivers. New Beginnings In Home LLC & CDS . Apply at 1311 Lake St. Louis Blvd. Lake St. Louis MO 63367, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring two forms of ID.

RN-Cath Lab/Interventional, SSM St. Joseph Hospital Lake Saint Louis. Click here for more information.

O’Fallon

House Cleaner, Blue Skies Cleaning Services , full time, start at $13/hr, can make $550 -$750 per week plus benefits. No experience needed. Drivers license, US work authorization required. Apply online.

Receptionist, Total Access Urgent Care . Full time, starts at $13/hr. plus benefits. Flexible scheduling. At least 18 years old, must have drivers license. Apply online.

. Full time, starts at $13/hr. plus benefits. Flexible scheduling. At least 18 years old, must have drivers license. Apply online. Cook, Outback Steakhouse, $12 – $16/hr. High school or equivalent preferred, one year cooking/restaurant experience preferred. Apply online.

Second grade teacher, Dardenne Elementary, Fort Zumwalt School District. Full time, must be state certified. Information online.

St. Peters

Seasonal Warehouse Team Members, Amazon , $15/hr or more. Must be at least 18 years old. Selecting, packing and shipping orders. High school, GED or equivalent diploma. Apply online.

, $15/hr or more. Must be at least 18 years old. Selecting, packing and shipping orders. High school, GED or equivalent diploma. Apply online. Dog Daycare Attendant/Canine Coach, Dogtopia of St. Peters. Part-time, $10.50 to $14/hr. Must love dogs. Apply online.

