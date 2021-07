Notice is hereby given that the City of O’Fallon will conduct a Public Hearing on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the O’Fallon Municipal Centre (City Hall), located at 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon, Missouri, concerning proposed changes to water and sewer rates and fees.

For more information on the Public Hearing, please contact Steve Bender, Director of Public Works for the City of O’Fallon.