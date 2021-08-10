New ramps at Heritage Crossing and Route 364 NOW OPEN

There is exciting news for residents and businesses in the Heritage Crossing area of St. Charles County. Ahead of schedule, the St. Charles County Highway Department opened new westbound and eastbound slip ramps at Heritage Crossing and Route 364 on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The westbound slip ramp allows access from Heritage Crossing and North St. Peters Parkway onto Route 364, and the eastbound slip ramp allows motorists to access Heritage Crossing after exiting Route 364 onto South St. Peters Parkway. This much anticipated construction project was originally scheduled to be completed in the fall.

“The Highway Department worked diligently to complete this project as early as possible,” says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “I am pleased that we are ahead of schedule and will be able to relieve some of the traffic issues in the area, especially with school starting in the next few weeks.”

The Heritage Crossing area is in County Councilman John White’s district and he knows residents are looking forward to using the ramps.

“The Route 364 Page Extension was such a welcome addition, and it will be even better now that this project is complete,” says White. “Travel will be easier, and these ramps will make Route 364 more accessible to the residents in my district.”

With Route 364 one of the most vital and used thoroughfares in St. Charles County, Ehlmann and White, both members of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGCG) Board of Directors, advocated for the improvements. The EWGCG Board of Directors approved $2.8 million for the construction. St. Charles County sought and secured 50 percent of the funding from the Federal Highway Administration’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program; the other 50 percent comes from the County’s voter-approved half-cent Transportation Sales Tax.